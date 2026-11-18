Getting married and having children is a major commitment for anyone, even if it's everything they've ever wanted.

But some people are never truly ready for that commitment, pointed out the Redditors in the "Girl Dinner Diaries" subReddit.

Redditor freesmoke884 was married to someone originally from another country, and now that she is 17 weeks pregnant with their latest child, she's caught on to a pattern: he manages to be absent every time she's pregnant and their children are young.

Now, when he decided to enlist in the U.S. Army at the age of 42, knowing the cut-off is 43 years of age, and plans to go through training while she is pregnant and will ultimately be deployed, she knew this wasn't someone she wants to be married to anymore and doubts he'll take an interest in continuing to parent his own children.

Redditor freesmoke884 pointed out to the sub:

"My husband wants to join the army when I'm 17 weeks pregnant."

She went on to explain:

"My husband wants to join the army when I’m 17 weeks pregnant."

"He just found out about all this army stuff about a week ago. He’s already done the exam, and he’s waiting to do his medical, and I think he might actually sign a contract."

"The reason why this is an issue for me is because he’s 42, and the cutoff age is 43, so he is rushing."

"For our first child, he was overseas and couldn’t come over until she was four years old. I had to file for him to bring him here. Now I bring him here, and we’re about to have the second child, and he wants to join the f**king army?"

The OP also saw right through his "logic," as she is very well-off financially.

"And he keeps talking about the benefits? To be honest, I’m very well off. So when he talks about these benefits, I’m just confused because this is not something you actually have to do."

"What’s really f**king with me is the fact that you want to leave me at 17 weeks pregnant to join the army?"

"Like, they’re telling me that he could be doing basic training between January and March. We are supposed to have a baby shower in January. I’m supposed to give birth in April."

"I asked his recruiter what happens if I give birth, and his recruiter is telling me he could come home for 30 f**king days. Bro."

"Is he serious?!"

The OP doesn't see a future for the relationship anymore.

"Now I’m thinking of a divorce because I don’t understand why you’d want to leave me at my most vulnerable moment to join the f**king army of all things."

"If this was something that he truly wanted to do, and it was on his spirit, I would support him in it, but you just found out this information a week ago, and now you’re rushing to do all these things, talking about the benefits for the children."

"I understand he wants to set up his kids, I get that, and I’m not taking that away from him, but one thing about my husband is he is a gaslighter."

"He tried to say that if he doesn’t join the army, then he won’t be able to provide. If I now say that, oh, I don’t want you to do the army, he will blame me for not being able to provide."

"He just came over two years ago and y’all know the job market is trash, so he will hold it against me that, oh, when I had a job, and I could’ve been in the army, you didn’t want me to go, but I don’t understand why to build himself up, he needs to put a bunch of sh*t on my plate."

"He’s ruined this pregnancy for me, and I’m thinking of getting an abortion because I refuse to be tied down to a man who can’t even consider me during my most vulnerable moment."

"I really might divorce him over this because you don’t consider me. He said we will get a live-in nanny. So you want me to go through my pregnancy with someone I don’t f**king know?"

"I’m over it. Thank God there’s a prenup, because I might be calling a divorce lawyer by Friday."

Most Redditors theorized that her husband is running away from his duties as a father by hiding behind his duties as a soldier.

"He is absolutely running away from his responsibilities, and as you said, literally abandoning you at your most vulnerable time when you need him the most."

"Dump this pathetic, selfish, manchild. This tells you everything you need to know about who he is." - pegasuspish

"He’s trying to run away, but he doesn’t want to lose the appearance of having his life together, nor does he want to lose YOUR financial well-being because he clearly isn’t bringing much to the table."

"Leave him. So happy you have a prenup!" - imnotnotcrying

"The first thing that springs to mind is that he does remember how hard the first pregnancy went? That’s why he’s looking for an excuse to dip."

"Husband is going to do what husband is going to do. Take a mental step back, think through what you and your child need, and go from there." - InJen-

"Some guys do this to 'honorably' get out of responsibilities. It's real hard for people to call him a deadbeat while also having respect for the troops."

"There are benefits as far as college goes later on in life. My niece was able to go to any college in state her state for free because her dad was in the army."

"But that is also dependent on the kid actually wanting to go to college or having the grades to be accepted in the first place, and the military upholding that promise in the coming years. It's also very dependent on your state, as not every state has great schools." - DragMeToTacoBell

"This sounds like abandoning your family with extra steps." - Prestigious-Smile579

Others agreed and encouraged her to use that pre-nup to her advantage and get a divorce.

"This is insane! WHAT IS WRONG WITH HIM???? Yeah, this seems like divorce territory."

"I am so sorry, OP, and I'm really glad you can leave his stupid a**."

"What is his deal? Has he always had these flights of fancy? Or is he running from the pregnancy or something? Just... what the hell!" - inductiononN

"Take it from a military brat who is now almost 40."

"The benefits are not good at all. The moving around is even worse. Your kids will resent both of you for it."

"And you’ll basically be a single mom the entire time he’s in. And you absolutely won’t be able to afford a nanny. That’s hilarious and sad that he thinks that."

"Not to mention, why is he so f**king dumb? He’s in his 40s….he could have a heart attack in boot camp."

"I know the Reddit crowd is quick to yell 'divorce,' but I would 100% give him an ultimatum in this extreme case. His family or the military. And if he chooses the military, get an abortion. Don’t tie yourself to this dumba**." - WasabiLiving6465

"WHY do men do such major things without consulting their spouses? I had a friend whose husband did this, I was so shocked when she told me that he just came home one day and told her he’d signed up without saying anything to her."

"I can’t imagine any man would be happy if their wife made a decision of this magnitude without saying anything to them about it." - Equivalent_Pop_2895

"Trying to enlist in the army at 42 years old is freaking lunacy. I don’t blame you for considering divorce... He has lost his ever-loving mind." - onyx-android

"Sorry to hear, girl. He is a 42-year-old manchild. I don’t blame you for wanting to divorce him." - Think-Recording-8575

There's a time and a place for a relationship to end, and a person picking up other responsibilities to get out of being a parent definitely sounds like it should be one of them.

One thing was for certain to the subReddit: if the husband wants to be in the Army so badly, let him. He can perform his duties, while this Redditor provides for herself and her children, no extra person attached.