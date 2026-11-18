Critics pounced immediately after parody X account "Liam Nissan" shared a list on Sunday of what President Donald Trump and some of his top officials did before entering politics.
The Trump administration is full of cronies and lackeys who follow the president in lockstep. It's worth remembering that many of these people come from the same world: reality television and entertainment.
Trump loves the entertainment business, thriving on celebrity and notoriety. He used to host the reality competition show The Apprentice. He constantly refers to people "straight out of central casting."
Consider what "Liam Nissan" wrote:
"Donald Trump: The Apprentice → President of the United States"
"Sean Duffy: MTV’s The Real World → Secretary of Transportation"
"Pete Hegseth: Fox & Friends weekend host → Secretary of Defense"
"Linda McMahon: WWE executive → Secretary of Education"
"Dr. Oz: Daytime TV doctor → Runs Medicare and Medicaid"
You can see the post below.
Another poster added to the list and went all the way back to former President Reagan—a former Hollywood actor—to make their point about other Trump administration figures including Mark Burnett, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Jeanine Pirro:
"Ronald Reagan: Actor -> President of the United States (puppet to Wall St.)"
"Mark Burnett: The Apprentice producer → appointed U.S. special envoy to the United Kingdom."
"Kimberly Guilfoyle: Fox News co-host → former U.S. ambassador to Greece."
"Dan Bongino: Fox News host and conservative podcaster → FBI deputy director."
"Jeanine Pirro: Fox News co-host → appointed acting U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C."
"Monica Crowley: Fox News analyst → U.S. chief of protocol."
"Tammy Bruce: Fox News commentator → State Department spokesperson, then deputy U.S. ambassador to the UN."
They concluded:
"He didn’t just hire the cast. He hired the producer too."
You can see that post below.
And let's not forget about Human and Health Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has zero medical training and got the job based on his anti-vax conspiracy theories, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who owned a plumbing company and is a former MMA fighter.
Another poster summed things up this way:
"You guys, I’m starting to think it wasn’t a good idea to let podcasters, MMA fighters, reality stars, Fox News hosts, grifters, conspiracy theorists, and a heroin addict run our government."
You can see their post below.
Others immediately began to sound off about just how absurd this all is.
It's safe to say that having all of these entertainment personalities running our country has been a failed experiment.
No wonder Americans punished Republicans in the midterms.