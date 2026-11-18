Which sounds good until you get into the logistics of how exactly a Starbucks is going to make such a thing with nothing but a microwave.

Well! It seems like those misgivings were valid, because while Starbucks' short rib grilled cheese looks really appetizing in its ads, the actual results? Lolololololol...

For reference, here is the shot of the sandwich the company is going with in its marketing efforts:

Looks delicious, right? Man, Starbucks must really be onto something!

Because that looks like a succulent, meaty, decadent sort of lunch you can usually only dream of when it comes to fast food and drive-thru type places.

Yes, well. It turns out that the version of the sandwich put in front of a camera, primped by a food stylist, and put on menus bears little resemblance to the real-life sandwich.

Brace yourself.





That isn't even enough cheese to qualify as a "short rib grilled cheese," let alone enough short rib!

Also that looks like the kind of mystery meat we're used to seeing in, say, high school cafeterias or that one buffet by the highway that got shut down by the health department last year.

Who are you trying to fool, Starbucks?!

So naturally, the sandwich has gone viral for allllllllll the wrong reasons, namely that it looks like something a dog puked up. Even Starbucks' own employees have been dragging the sandwich.

Of course, just because something doesn't look good doesn't mean it doesn't taste good. Consider your deliciously maple-flavored bowl of morning oatmeal: It too looks like puke but it's delicious. So maybe this is a purely aesthetic problem, right?

LOL wrong, the reviews are in on social media and they are not even remotely flattering.

People have reported that there's hardly any meat in the sandwich, what meat there is is dry and rubbery, and the whole thing just doesn't taste at all like what you'd expect.

Some people online have reported that even the staff at Starbucks has openly admitted the sandwich is gross.

One Reddit user reported that when they received their sandwich they immediately asked for a refund. And the response they got from the Starbucks employee hilariously says it all.

"I walked back inside the store and showed the sandwich to the manager."

"He asked if I wanted a replacement, and I said, 'No, I want a refund. The others are probably just like it.'"

We gotta give Starbucks one thing though: The sandwich does seem to be consistently bad! Whether on Reddit, TikTok, X, or Instagram, everyone's sandwich seems to have the same sad, confusing, disgusting appearance. It's something!









But the nastiness of the sandwich isn't even the real story—it's the hilarious reactions.

Particularly on TikTok, people have been going hog wild in their descriptions of this sandwich with increasingly absurd ideas of what that meat actually is.

It's the kind of thing where you just scroll while screamlaughing at your phone screen—everything from "lab grown labubu meat" to Amelia Earhart's remains has been posited as the content of Starbucks' new sandwich.

People even theorized that the meat was Senator Mitch McConnell or Amelia Earhart's remains.









The sandwich may be vile, but at least we got a lot of laughs along the way. Thanks Starbucks!!