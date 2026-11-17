Social media influencers have made themselves known, and they're probably here to stay for quite a while.

But the persistent belief among many of them that they're above the law or more important than the general public because they're influencers really needs to be addressed.

TikToker Taylor Bennett shared a gym storytime on her platform, recounting a recent incident at her gym with a fitness influencer who lives in her area.

At one point during a recent workout, Bennett went to a back section of the gym to take a few selfies in front of the gym's wall-length mirror. The fitness influencer was in that section but at the opposite end, so Bennett didn't think it would be a problem.

But when Bennett attempted to stack two plyometric boxes on top of each other, she was surprised when the influencer seemed miffed by that. She checked to see if the influencer was using the box she'd just moved, and when she said yes, Bennett promptly put it back where she'd found it and moved a little further away, but still in the same section.

Bennett proceeded to take her pictures and could hear the fitness influencer talking, and she realized that the influencer was not only recording a video in the gym but also livestreaming in the gym.

Then the fitness influencer made a snide remark, stating that "we," as in she and the people watching the livestream, would have to move to somewhere else in the gym, because "someone was doing a photoshoot."

Bennett was frustrated by the comment, as she was only taking selfies with no one else in frame, while the fitness influencer was livestreaming, potentially catching other people on her camera without their consent, and complaining about not having an entire section of the gym to herself.

After her workout, Bennett was exiting the gym and passed by the influencer, who was still livestreaming.

Bennett called her out, questioning if she understood that it was a public gym, and that if she needed an entire area to herself, she should look into private gyms instead.

The fitness influencer blew her off and said she was "too old" for the conversation, while also trying to embarrass her in front of her livestream crowd.

You can watch the TikTok here:

Fellow TikTokers were glad that Bennett spoke up.

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Social media is now a viable way for people to make a living, and livestreaming is very much a part of that world for some influencers. However, that doesn't change the fact that this fitness influencer was in a public space that needs to be shared.

If that influencer, and all the other influencers out there, want privacy, they should record from home, book private spaces, or reserve time to utilize the space solo.