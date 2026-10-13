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Pete Hegseth Roasted After Video Of Him Trying And Failing To Keep Up With Marines Goes Viral

Pete Hegseth
Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently trained with Marines in San Diego who were running around a track—and he struggled mightily.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 13, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was widely mocked after he was shown struggling to keep up with Marines while running around a track during a recent training.

In a C-SPAN video shared by FactPost on X, Hegseth is shown lagging beyond the pack as Marines jog around a track in San Diego.

No, seriously—he's very much behind and you'll definitely notice. Hegseth has repeatedly filmed himself exercising with the troops and just last week was shown doing just that at the Pentagon ahead of his State of the Force address.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

The mockery was swift.


This situation brings to mind the time Hegseth was dragged hard on social media after video footage of his attempt at working out with U.S. Navy soldiers in Singapore went viral online.

Hegseth—who wore a "THIS IS WAR" T-shirt throughout the exercises—did a grapevine workout... or tried to, in any event. The workout, a coordination drill where you have to move sideways, crossing one foot alternatively in front of and behind the other, did not bring out Hegseth's best.

For a guy who has spent a lot of time bragging about his plans to transform the military into a lethal fighting force, you'd think he might want to set an example, especially since he is preoccupied with soldiers being too "weak" and low on testosterone for battle.

It was just a few weeks ago that Hegseth bragged that "the ideological clowns are out, the patriotic cowboys are in, with testosterone testing on top." This is in line with an announcement Hegseth made over the summer that service members age 30 and older will be screened annually and treated for testosterone deficiency.

The decision to screen active-duty service members for testosterone levels and offering testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) when appropriate is part of an effort to keep U.S. troops on the "leading edge of lethality."

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