On Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney brought The Kids In The Hall alum Mark McKinney, impersonating Carney, on stage at Ottawa's annual Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery dinner by pushing an "emergency comedy button" during his own speech. But McKinney was quickly interrupted by comedian Mark Critch impersonating MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

Critch has gone viral before for his spot on impersonation of Trump, something he does regularly on CBC's satirical news and sketch comedy series This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

With a distinctive wig and a cheap looking suit, Critch walked through the crowd and danced on to the stage where he pulled McKinney away from the podium microphone in order to take his place.

Lampooning the POTUS's hand gestures, Critch said:

"We've got two Carneys here, it's a disaster.

He brought up the GOP's disastrous showing in November's midterms after Trump told voters repeatedly to vote like he was on the ballot. Unfortunately for the POTUS, voters did.

Critch told the Canadian crowd:

"[Carney] is so popular. Almost as popular as me. It’s like ‘Heated Rivalry’ if the hockey players were straight and all goalies."

"I'm so popular we just had a big BLUE WAVE in the states."

Critch added:

"We’re going to have a great [trade] deal. There’s only one thing standing in the way: me, because I’m crazy."

He also took a swipe at the United States Ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, quipping:

"I said 'find somebody who is less likeable than me,' and we got one. He puts the a** in ambassador."

You can watch Critch's performance here:

Carney also took another direct shot at Trump, saying at one point:

"This is a tough room. And I've been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator."

People loved Critch's performance.

















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For those upset by the bit, Canadians offered some advice:

"For all of you that don't know: this is Canada's version of the White House Correspondents' Dinner, a longstanding tradition of political satire where roasting politicians, mocking those in power, and poking fun at the political establishment are very much the point."

"Lighten up"

Trump infamously was enraged by Democratic President Barack Obama mocking him at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2011. From 2016-2025, Trump refused to attend the dinner.

Trump has been engaged in a trade war with Canada since he began his second term in office. During his first term, Trump effectively tore up the longstanding North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada to replace it with his own United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in 2020.

In 2025, Trump decided to scrap that deal as well.