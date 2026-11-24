Fans of the beloved Fiona the Hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo are engaged in a heated debate about whether the hippo should be included in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Fiona, who has delighted the internet for years now, unexpectedly passed away recently, just as Macy's was unveiling its grand yearly Christmas theme and window displays—featuring a bevy of blue hippopotami.

The display and theme were planned long before Fiona's death, but the timing couldn't be worse.

On the very same day as Fiona's death, Macy's unveiled its series of window displays full of animatronic hippos, along with a giant smiling blue hippo inflatable, an archival piece from the Parade's 1931 iteration.

The retailer then announced that the inflatable will walk in this year's Parade as a tribute to Fiona, but many fans have been left outraged by the decision, feeling it was way "too soon" after the accident that took Fiona's life.

In case you missed it, Fiona died November 19 after a bit of a freak accident in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo.

She ingested a child's knit hat that reportedly was flung into her enclosure by a ceiling fan. The hat caused an intestinal blockage that ended up being fatal.

Suffice to say, many people were not happy that Macy's unveiled a hippo display on the very same day, nor were they happy about Macy's intended Parade tribute to Fiona.

In a statement, Macy's announced:

"This year, as Macy's welcomes our own beloved Blue Hippo back to the Parade, we wanted to mark Fiona's memory."

Some fans felt like Macy's planned tribute was a fitting one for an animal that was beloved by so many.

Many online said they would struggle to make it through the Parade without crying for the hippo that captured the internet's heart, and many others found it sweet that Macy's was turning its display into a memoriam to Fiona.









But many others felt the whole thing was tone-deaf and awkward.

On X, people mocked the decision—and some were downright angry.





















Most fans, however, seemed to feel that the timing of Macy's display was kismet, and that it was sweet the retailer moved to unite the two events into a tribute.

The hippopotamus inflatable is somewhat momentous: It was part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1931 but had vanished that year.

In its early days, the Parade had a tradition of letting its balloons go at the end of the Parade. Whoever found them wherever they landed would then win a prize.

But the blue hippo balloon was never found. It was last seen drifting over New York City and never seen again, and the balloon-release tradition ended in 1932 for obvious reasons.

Macy's created a replica for this year's parade, which will now have even more significance. "Too soon," perhaps, but a lovely tribute regardless.