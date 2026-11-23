Once again, MAGA politicians trying to force their Christian nationalist, White supremacist agenda are living the adage "be careful what you wish for."
In Florida, MAGA voters are finding out that their anti-diversity, equity, and inclusion law that prohibited county and municipal governments from in any way "funding, promoting, or taking official action" related to DEI which the law defines as "with reference to race, color, sex, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation" also includes parades and celebrations for European ethnicities, and not just the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people they thought would be targeted.
And in Washington state, the Christian nationalists of the Battle Ground City Council have found out that adding their religious observances to council meetings means they opened the floor to all religions. The Evangelical Christian led suburb's city council decided to add prayers, specifically invocations, to the beginning of every meeting.
The public responded to the declaration with Bast Sekhmet of the Satanic Temple of Washington showing up to offer the first invocation on October 5. For the meeting on November 16, a representative of the "Cult of the Universal Nuts of the Transcendent Squirrel" offered up prayers to... a squirrel?
The individual was identified by Battle Ground Mayor Eric Overholser as Thea Marie. They began their invocation by emphasizing that the capital letters of their religion's name was indeed a statement directed at the Battle Ground City Council.
Then the squirrel-masked, enrobed individual said:
"All hail the squirrel in her omnipresent, all-knowing grandeur. Hail."
You can watch their invocation here:
Thea Marie continued:
"We beseech thee in your ancient knowledge of all things to grant us the power and strength to persevere through times of oppression as you do through the harsh cold winters of theocratic silliness..."
"We give ourselves fully to you as we vow our obedient and immortal souls by way of the ancient rite of the holy snackrament.
Marie invoked the crowd to:
"Hail the squirrel [and] take deez nuts into your mouth so that you may feel the warmth and love of the squirrel... as we eat not of your flesh and drink not of your blood, but instead take deez, deez nuts, into our bodies that it may purify our corrupted souls.
"Please ingest so that the nonbelievers may see through the dark veil of hypocrisy that enshrouds these hallowed chambers of civil duty and feel the warm flame of anarchy, mutual aid, and rational thought."
People found it to be a hilarious, spot on response to Christian nationalists trying to force their religion into secular politics.
Battle Ground—population ~21,000—is around 160 miles south of Seattle, and about 27 miles north of Portland, Oregon, and is considered a suburb of Vancouver, Washington. It has a mayor, but is governed by the seven-member at-large city council elected by Battle Ground registered voters.
Public invocations were approved by the council in a 5-1 vote on August 3, are limited to one invocation per individual per year, and can be scheduled through the city manager's office.
So maybe the Pastafarians and the Flying Spaghetti Monster will make an appearance someday soon.