Palantir executive Michael LoSapio, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), was criticized after claiming he "doesn't know" if the January 6 insurrection happened.

On January 6, 2021, a mob of Trump's supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol complex at Trump's behest on the false premise the 2020 election had been stolen.

The attack left at least five people dead and resulted in over 100 injuries to law enforcement as well as millions of dollars in damages after insurrectionists stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of then-President-elect Joe Biden's decisive electoral victory.

Upon taking office in January 2025, Trump granted clemency to all 1,500+ individuals charged in the insurrection, upending what had been the largest prosecution in Justice Department history, freeing individuals captured on camera brutally assaulting police officers as well as leaders of far-right extremist groups convicted of plotting violent efforts to halt the peaceful transfer of power.

Despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the administration and its surrogates have attempted to paint the attack as a peaceful gathering of law-abiding citizens.

LoSapio is no different, failing to give a straight answer to Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who'd asked him to confirm that there had been an attack on the Capitol:

I—I don’t know. ... I don’t know how you would classify— ... No, I don’t believe it was an attack, no."

An incredulous Blumenthal paused for a few seconds before responding:

"You're giving us that answer?"

LoSapio, smiling all the while, said:

"I wasn’t involved in politics. I know what I saw on the news."

Blumenthal was not buying it and asked:

"Were you alive on the planet?" ...

“Let me ask you again. I’ll give you another chance. January 6, 2021, was the Capitol attack—”

LoSapio simply replied:

"No. No, sir."

You can watch their exchange in the video below.



Critics were immediately up in arms and condemned LoSapio's responses.





LoSapio's remarks are especially troubling because CISA would play a role in in combating false claims about voting or election fraud.

LoSapio also failed to give straight answer when Blumenthal asked him to confirm who won the popular vote in the 2020 presidential election, which Trump continues to claim to this day he won.

LoSapio said he was "not going to answer the question about an election six years ago," only saying that his “only involvement” in that election was voting for Trump.