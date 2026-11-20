Lifestyle guru and media icon Martha Stewart is in hot water with fans after doing an ad for controversial betting platform Kalshi.
Hot on the heels of her tone deaf Halloween costume, in which she dressed as a homeless person to the internet's dismay, Stewart is now the pitchwoman for the Kalshi platform, which has deep ties to the Trump family.
Donald Trump Jr. was a strategic advisor for the platform until just days ago, in fact, when he severed ties after investing in rival Polymarket.
Both have played roles in shaping media perceptions of politics, while also leading to gambling becoming weirdly mainstreamed in recent years by evading gambling laws by having users bet against each other, rather than an entity like a casino.
The platform allows people to bet on the outcome of world events as well as Wall Street investments—which is where Stewart comes in.
In the admittedly clever ad, Kalshi and Stewart make reference to Stewart's most infamous scandal: her 2004 incarceration for insider trading.
Stewart served five months in prison and five months on house arrest following convictions on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and lying to federal investigators looking into her investments.
At issue was Martha's 2001 sale of her shares in now defunct biopharma company ImClone Systems just before the FDA rejected approval of one of its pharmaceuticals.
The timing led to accusations of insider trading, though Stewart was never convicted of such. Instead, Stewart was found guilty of conspiracy, obstruction, and two counts of lying to federal investigators. Investment professionals who worked on her portfolio were convicted, however, and did much longer prison sentences.
Anyway, the ad makes direct references to the scandal, in which Stewart hosts a cooking show about "pecan pie and insider trading."
Among the jokes are a jar of spices labeled "Confidential Information," which Stewart says she "won't be using" in her pie.
She then explains:
"Understanding insider trading isn't complicated. If you know important information that hasn't been made public, you don't trade. Simple."
She then slides her pie into an oven, the dial of which has an "Insider Trading" setting.
The ad ends with Stewart saying with her trademark "good thing" smile:
"Kalshi doesn't stand for insider trading, and neither do I."
It's a clever ad, and many people online got a good chuckle out of it.
But others were not impressed, and criticized her for aligning with a company that definitely seems to have some shady ties and dealings.
Many have become increasingly outraged by Kalshi's ever more ubiquitous presence in American culture, given its ties to the far-right.
And with Stewart's homeless costume flap still fresh, it's not hard to see why this ad did not land with a lot of people.
Stewart claimed that the Halloween costume was meant to raise awareness about homelessness and was misinterpreted.
She later said:
"I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention."
But with betting markets like Kalshi becoming an increasingly mainstreamed part of right-wing online culture, it's unlikely Stewart will be apologizing for this one.