Photo Of Elon Musk Awkwardly Jumping Behind Trump At PA Rally Sparks Hilarious Memes

A viral photo of billionaire Elon Musk jumping on stage at a MAGA rally in Pennsylvania after being introduced by former President Donald Trump is getting dragged hard online, now the subject of viral memes.
Musk jumped awkwardly behind Trump at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the same area where Trump survived an assassination attempt in July (the first of two attempts this election cycle).
But it looked... weird, not to mention awkward.
You can see it below.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
The reactions were hilarious.
While Musk frequently posts about Trump on X, his speech on Saturday marked his first appearance at a rally for the Republican nominee.
His brief remarks echoed some of his previous online statements, including the unfounded claim that Democrats seek to restrict people's voting rights. In reality, Republicans have filed lawsuits in several states aimed at reducing the electorate, primarily by disqualifying voters who are more likely to support Democrats.
Musk, who referred to himself as "Dark MAGA," repeatedly urged viewers to ensure they were registered to vote and encouraged them to be persistent in reminding others to do the same.
The event in Butler marked the first time Musk and Trump appeared together at a campaign event, although they previously conducted an interview on X in August, which was marred by technical issues.
Musk attributed the problems to a cyberattack. As the interview began, Trump asserted that Musk had broken "every record in the book," despite X Spaces showing only 1 million listeners at the time—a far cry from a "record" number for a Trump interview.
Trump has also hinted that Musk would take on a role in his administration in the event he wins November's election. Musk has asserted that it's imperative Trump win so they can continue their efforts as "free speech" crusaders despite the fact that as the owner of X, he has used the site to platform hate speech and silence his critics.