During a college football game between Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, the broadcast went viral for a reason that had nothing to do with what was happening on the field but what was happening in the stands.

With a quarter left to go, the game had dulled as viewers assumed Wake Forest would win based on their current score of 50 to 22. The ESPN commentators, including Bachelor host Jesse Palmer making a guest appearance, began eyeing the stands, and they were soon distracted by a couple apparently having a vehement argument.

One commentator observed:

"This playoff game is intense, but not as intense as this conversation, though."

"That’s a lot of eye contact.”

With the commentators clearly entertained by the observation, he continued:

"He’s locked in. He’s holding her to court right now. He wants an answer."

“They are in each other’s personal space. He’s not happy with whatever he was just told.”

The man had appeared to say, "That's not okay with me... at all," before the woman said a lengthy series of comments while the man stared intently at her. But when he eventually spoke again, the woman appeared to gasp and then had to sit for a moment in silence with her eyes closed and hand to her chest.

Guest star Jesse Palmer stated:

"Oh! This is one of those moments where you say, 'I'm sorry.' Please take a moment and say your goodbyes."

You can see the interaction here:

Many viewers locked in on the spotted conversation, questioning what happened in those stands.

































Eventually, everything seemed to work out, though, as the couple was spotted in the stands kissing.

It's unclear what was discussed in the stands at the Georgia Tech and Wake Forest game, whether they were discussing some really hot gossip or if they were really on the brink of a breakup, but it seemed that everything worked out well.

As for Georgia Tech, maybe not so much.