Actor and comedian Janelle James is many people's favorite part of Abbott Elementary, as her character Ava Coleman's equal parts incompetent and arrogant personality is the source of many of the show's best punchlines.

And it seems there may be a whole lot more Ava inside Janelle than previously realized!

Because in a plot perfect for her on-screen alter ego, James revealed that she "bullied" her way into Grand Theft Auto VI, and fans of both can't stop laughing about it.

James voices the character of radio host Tish in the new version of the game, and in a post on Instagram she explained that GTA 6 didn't pick her—she picked GTA 6!

In her post, James explained that she didn't just voice her radio host character, who helms a show called "She Got Assets" in the game. She full-on created and scripted the whole thing from the ground up after pitching the idea to Rockstar Games.

She wrote:

"...I'm not simply 'voice acting.' I pursued, conceptualized, pitched, scripted AND voice acted my radio show."



"I even got to cast my friends Zainab Johnson and Liza Treyger as guests. Rockstar didn't 'choose' me, I bullied my way to them."

Johnson and Treyger play radio co-hosts Kendra St. James and Destiny Stallion in the game.

James went on to explain:

"I've been playing this game since Vice City (was previously overcommitted to Metal Gear) and this is a literal dream come true!! I'm told the response is already great, TY."

@janellejamescomedy/Instagram

She then closed her statement with an instantly iconic reference to the game itself.

"Hope to catch y'all in these online streets where I will promptly kick you square in your back then put 2 in your dome. (PS5) Cheers!!!"

Yep, you can pretty much hear Ava saying every word of this!

Anyway, given her love of the game and her deep involvement in her character and scenes, it was surely hard for James to keep quiet about GTA 6.

And there have been plenty of surprised fans out there figuring it out! James reposted an Instagram Story from creator @djcypha, who shared that his son was pleasantly shocked to hear James' voice coming out of the game the first time he played it.

Some have misconstrued DJ Cypha's post as being James' own after she shared it, and thought it was about her having not even told her own son about her GTA 6 appearance.

@janellejamescomedy; @djcypha/Instagram

But regardless, the repost seems to be what sparked her to reveal the depth of involvement she had with her GTA 6 character, and learning the background has made many fans love her part of the game even more.

And especially given how notorious Rockstar Games is for not allowing celebrities to run the show when it comes to their appearances in games, many even found James' story downright inspirational.

























It just goes to show the power of going after what you want and not taking "no" for an answer—just like Ava Coleman and Janelle James both do!