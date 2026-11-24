Critics revived their calls for the 25th Amendment to be invoked after President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recreating his 2024 assassination-attempt photograph, complete with a bloodied face and a red bra held triumphantly in the air.

Trump was injured just days before the Republican National Convention in July 2024 when a shooter opened fire at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The gunman, whose motive has never been fully determined, was fatally shot by Secret Service agents at the scene.

The shooting ultimately claimed the life of one man and injured two others, and reactions from the right-wing have largely centered on the failure of the Secret Service to adequately secure the perimeter.

The phrase “Fight! Fight! Fight!”—shouted by Trump in the immediate aftermath—has since become a rallying cry among his supporters.

Huang had stepped down earlier this month after acknowledging an affair with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy. He was also reportedly involved in multiple relationships with Nvidia employees. He has since been reinstated.

Trump later said he had spoken directly with the company’s board about bringing Huang back. The president’s investment portfolio includes millions of dollars in Nvidia stock, although the White House has repeatedly denied that Trump exercises any control over his investment accounts.

As if to brag about Huang's reinstatement, Trump posted the AI-generated photo of Huang inspired by the 2024 attempt on Trump's life that you can see below.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The post proved to be so out of left field that it's revived calls for Trump's Cabinet members to remove him.





Trump told CNBC on Monday that the U.S. government had assured Nvidia’s board that Huang posed no national security risk. Yet while Huang publicly conceded that he had made “serious mistakes,” the president maintained that the CEO "did nothing wrong.”



He ended the interview with a remark about Huang’s Taiwanese heritage, suggesting that China might have tried to recruit him to lead a company there had Nvidia not brought him back. “He’s got a little blood in him, you know. He’s got a little blood there,” Trump told CNBC, referring to Huang’s ancestry.