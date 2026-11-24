Actor Kevin Sorbo, best known for his role in the mid-'90s live-action television series Hercules, was criticized after he claimed Muslim elected officials shouldn't exist in America, prompting critics to point out that the Constitution explicitly prohibits religious tests for public office.
The Constitution plainly states that “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.”
But Sorbo ignored that and made the following Islamophobic remark in a post on X:
“The phrase ‘Muslim elected official’ should not exist in America."
You can see his post below.
There are multiple Muslim members of Congress, a group that includes Democratic Representatives Rashida Tlaib (Michigan) and Ilhan Omar (Minnesota). Abdul El-Sayed, who won Michigan's Senate race in this month's midterm elections, will become the first Muslim U.S. senator when sworn in on January 3, 2027.
Sorbo was swiftly called out.
Sorbo has periodically attracted attention for making bigoted remarks in support of President Donald Trump.
During the 2024 presidential campaign, Sorbo courted controversy after suggesting that if former Vice President Kamala Harris "really is black, have her say the N-word, let the people decide for themselves."
Notably, conservatives have leaned into racist tropes in regard to Harris due to her Tamil Indian and Afro-Jamaican ancestry; previously, Harris has had her intelligence questioned and was, for instance, referred to as "colored" by ex-Trump aide Sebastian Gorka.
Sorbo's son Braedon has also followed in his father's footsteps. The younger Sorbo was called out after he claimed on the Truth & Liberty podcast that he knows of conservative women who wish women never got the right to vote.
Braedon Sorbo claimed that many young women have told him they regret the ratification of the 19th Amendment, arguing it set off a chain of negative consequences such as the legalization of abortion and the rise of feminism.