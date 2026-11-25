Last week, the latest installment in the Hunger Games franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping, appeared in theaters.
It's the second prequel of the series, set during the 50th Hunger Games, with one of the main characters, Haymitch Abernathy, played by Woody Harrelson, as its victor. It's set 40 years after the previous prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and 24 years before the first Hunger Games with Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen and Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark.
Based on the devastating content in the book it's based on, fans have been appropriately excited and sobbing, though a few have been distracted by a key detail that has nothing to do with book accuracy or shock or devastation.
Rather, it takes place in the epilogue, which is set after the final Hunger Games: Mockingjay II film, and features the return of Harrelson, Lawrence, and Hutcherson. Harrelson's look appears to have been changed very little since the second installment of Mockingjay, which felt like a lazy choice to some viewers.
But the wigs styled for Lawrence and Hutcherson were questionable at best.
While viewers were reeling from the devastating character deaths and Haymitch Abernathy's tragic hero arc, some were also vexed by the wigs.
Funnily enough, Josh Hutcherson voiced concerns about the wig choices during his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, in which he described the elaborate process involved in selecting them.
Hutcherson vented:
"Building a wig and trying to understand what the cut should be like, and figure things out, it's not easy. It's not easy."
"And I think it ended up looking good, but... I was nervous about it."
Apparently, Josh Hutcherson had something to be worried about.
For all the poisoned objects, squirrels, and flamingos, not to mention book fans being haunted by the vital scenes that were cut from the final version of the film, the most haunting thing for some were some questionable hairstyles.