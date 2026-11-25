Hollywood icon Donny Osmond is known for being a bit of a jack of all trades—singer, actor, radio and TV host.

But now he's apparently adding fireman to his ever lengthening resume!

Osmond found himself in the position to play the hero recently when he intervened with a neighbor's barbecue fire.

Osmond joked that he can now add "singing fireman" to his list of credentials.

The video shows Osmond in his Sunday best—literally, it turns out, since he'd just come from church—spraying down the barbecue in the backyard of the house next door to his son's.

Later in the video, the owners come outside to watch Osmond spray down their barbecue as Osmond's son's father-in-law Derek Roberts, who is filming the video, jokes:

"Do you guys know how lucky you are? Your fire didn't go up and DONNY OSMOND put your fire out! That never happens!"

In the caption of his Instagram post, Osmond explained what went down. He was en route to his granddaughter's birthday gathering, when he happened upon a harrowing scene!

He wrote:

"After I got back from church, I went to my little granddaughter’s birthday party. I saw black smoke coming from the neighbor’s backyard."

"Their barbecue had caught fire, and the flames were just about to reach the house!"

A nightmare in the making! So what did the '70s heartthrob do? Why, spring into action of course!

Though the video starts after the worst of the fire was contained, Osmond described the high stakes of his heroism.



"My son’s father-in-law, Derek Roberts, took this video, but he started recording a little late. What you don’t see are the flames shooting about four feet above the barbecue!"



"I guess I can now add to my credentials: I’m a singing fireman! 😂 I wonder if they’ll put me in their annual calendar next year. 🧑🚒🚒🧯"

Naturally, fans loved Osmond's act of heroism, and his new burgeoning career choice.

In a comment, one of the owners of the home Osmond helped save, Debbie Hong, expressed her gratitude to Osmond for his intervention.

She wrote:

"I love you so much! Thanks is not enough for saving our home ❤️. You will always be my favorite firefighter! Thank you!"

Donnie Osmond: What can't he do?!

Osmond, who has long resided in his native Utah near Salt Lake City, was visiting his son Chris, one of five sons he and wife Debbie Osmond share, along with Don Jr., Jeremy, Brandon and Josh.

In 2023, he shared with People what being a father means to him, and how he navigates it now that his kids have kids of their own.

“I consciously make an effort to take a back seat and just be grandpa, not a celebrity, not the head of the house with my wife, none of that."

But that won't stop him from stepping in to be a fireman if need be!