A number of venerable actors have portrayed Charles Dickens' irascible curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge, like Alastair Sim in Scrooge (1951), George C. Scott in A Christmas Carol (1984), Sir Michael Caine in The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), and Sir Patrick Stewart in A Christmas Carol (1999).
But were any of them People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive"? Was their Scrooge sexy?
Putting a new spin on an old holiday classic, Bridgerton, Wicked, and Jurassic World Rebirth leading man Jonathan Bailey may well have taken Ebenezer somewhere the character has never been before for Verizon's new holiday ad campaign. The spot also stars Saturday Night Live alum Ego Nwodim as the Ghost of Holiday Present.
You can see the new ad, titled "A Verizon Christmas Carol," here:
In it, Nwodim's ghost is taken aback by Scrooge's appearance in his Victorian era night clothes, telling him:
"Sorry, you're just not what I pictured."
When Bailey's Scrooge asks:
"What did you picture?"
Nwodim gestures up and down, saying:
"It wasn't all of this."
The ad even gives a wink and a nod to Bailey's 2025 People magazine honor.
In October of this year, Bailey passed the torch to this year's People magazine honoree, ER and The Librarian alum and The Pitt star Noah Wyle.
Despite no longer holding the title of Sexiest Man Alive, the ad—and screenshots from the ad—are quickly going viral across social media.
Jonathan Bailey takes on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in ‘A VERIZON CHRISTMAS STORY’.#JonathanBailey #Verizon
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— Every Film Now (@everyfilmnow.bsky.social) November 23, 2026 at 1:13 PM
People, and People, appreciated the ad's camp comedic twist on the old Dickens' Christmas classic.
@ryanjamesdee/Bluesky
@count.fabulous.enthusiast/Threads
@baileyandbliss/Threads
Guess we now know what Verizon got us all for the holidays this year.
Unfortunately, no Verizon phone plan currently comes with your own sexy Ebenezer Scrooge. Maybe next year.