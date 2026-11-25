President Donald Trump and other members of his administration received an unexpected Thanksgiving-themed makeover in a new ad from Democratic super PAC Priorities USA that takes Republicans to task for failing to address the ongoing affordability crisis.

The ad, titled “Talking Turkey,” opens with a woman preparing Thanksgiving dinner. She promises herself she is "going to give my family the holiday they deserve, no matter what it costs." However, holiday grocery costs are very high; she looks at her receipt and even mutters "Oh, s**t."

The woman then picks up a squash bearing an image of Trump’s face. Dubbed “President Butternut,” the vegetable dismisses the affordability crisis as a “con job.”

A sweet potato with Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s face offers a different spin, suggesting Americans should consider themselves lucky given the cost of gas "in other parts of the world that are really suffering, big time."

Meanwhile, Vance, depicted on an uncooked turkey, promises:

“Prices are going to come down, but it’s going to take a little bit of time.”

The woman deduces "that turkey's a liar" as the other Thanksgiving meal items continue yapping away. The woman, obviously frustrated, shoves Vance into the oven to shut him up, literally roasting him.

A voiceover can be heard saying:

“Republican talk is cheap. Turkey isn’t."

The ad cuts to the woman sitting down for dinner with her family, reminding them:

"Dig in, we’ve got two more years."

Danielle Butterfield, the president and executive director of Priorities USA, shared the ad on X, adding:

"The blue tsunami didn’t erase voters’ economic anxiety, especially heading into the holiday season. We won’t let Republicans run from this record, especially those eyeing 2028."

You can see the ad and her post below.

In another post from the Priorities USA X account, the organization said this holiday season, "families are paying the price at the checkout, thanks to Republicans' bad economy."

And people can't get enough of it.





The viral ad comes just a couple of weeks after Democrats emerged victorious in the midterm elections, vowing to address voters' concerns about the high cost of living and gas prices that have skyrocketed amid the Trump administration's war in Iran.



In a press release, Butterfield said “Cost of living was the defining issue of the midterms, and Republicans spent the cycle insisting prices were coming down."

She stressed that Democrats "need to ensure that whoever emerges from the 2028 Republican primary carries the weight of the Trump Administration’s economic record, and Priorities is making sure voters connect Republican presidential contenders to that record now, before any of them can run from it.”