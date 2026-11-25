In a viral Thanksgiving planning email sent at 9:36 a.m., before some of us have had our second cup of coffee, Susan was already issuing marching orders to an entire family who probably has this lady on mute.

The family matriarch opened with this gem:

“I’ve put together a little schedule so we can all enjoy a nice, stress-free holiday.”

Emily was assigned triple-layer crispy green beans with strict instructions to follow the recipe. Jason was to arrive early with little Izzy properly dressed—no pajamas again. Judy was on turkey duty, setup and cleanup. Sweet, sweet Ryan somehow escaped an assignment.

Then there's Kayla, whose attendance is optional. Good Lord, what happened last Thanksgiving?

Whatever it was, Susan clearly hasn't gotten over it:

“NO DESSERTS, PLEASE, KAYLA. I have already taken care of dessert this year.”

Not the capital letters! Did this woman put raisins in the sweet potato pie?

Dinner is at 2 p.m., dessert at 3 p.m., and don't even think about sneaking out before cleanup at 5:30 p.m.

The email made its way from TikTok to X:

I just saw this on TikTok and never in my 40 years have I seen Thanksgiving planned so perfectly! Why can't We 😫…never mind!• https://t.co/F2S1TfnkeE

— DFQballer (@Drballer01) November 22, 2026

I'm stressed just reading this email, and I'm not even invited. Naturally, I needed to know who Susan was... and that's when I fell upon The Kayla Files.

You see, Susan isn't some overbearing mother-in-law terrorizing her family ahead of the holidays. No, fam, she's a fictional character created by comedian Kristen Marie, whose Thanksgiving terms and conditions email has taken on a life of its own.

The comedian filled us in on Susan's beef with Kayla:

“Susan is a very controlling mother-in-law who cannot stand her daughter-in-law, Kayla, because Kayla had the audacity to marry Susan's son, Jason.”

A Minneapolis-based millennial mom of two with more than 752,000 TikTok followers, Marie writes and performs her own characters. Kayla juggles raising children and caring for aging parents.

Now, here's where things get messy. That email escaped Marie's fictional universe, and suddenly, Susan had a fan club.

And the creator couldn't have scripted a better plot twist:

“The most hilarious part about the situation is that Susan would love this. Are you kidding me? Millions of people validating her behavior, an entire side of the internet collectively deciding that Kayla is the problem. This is Susan's dream.”

Scripted comedy turned into an unexpected psychological experiment. Her humblebrag of an explanation has garnered 273,300 views on TikTok.

The comedian weighed in on her fictional villain's newfound popularity:

Marie began creating content in 2019, finding an audience with her boomer mom character. She films in the mornings, evenings, on weekends, and during lunch breaks.

Marie discussed her characters with Scary Mommy :

“I think the mother-in-law dynamic can be a really tricky one for a lot of people, which is why my mother-in-law character came to life, just because I wanted to have a more oppositional character.”

She describes her own mother-in-law as a sweetheart. Stories fellow millennials send her on Instagram help inspire her comedy.

Here's more of Susan's Thanksgiving antics:

Fictional family, real Thanksgiving grievances. Some shared their own holiday rules, others wondered what Kayla had done, and plenty questioned why people were siding with Susan without knowing the full story... and the story ain't even real.

Here's how social media reacted to the viral email:

















































In Susan's defense, Thanksgiving isn't the time to discover whether a relative can cook. That's an experiment for a random Tuesday.

My Thanksgiving soundtrack includes Shirley Caesar. I understand protecting those beans, greens, potatoes, and tomatoes. So, Susan's got nothing on the guidelines in Thanksgiving Traditions Shaped by Black Family Rules.

The Birmingham Times writer made it 100 percent clear that not everybody is qualified to make the macaroni and cheese:

“You MUST be battle-tested before you cook this. You need to have caught your mate cheating, pawned some things, disguised your voice when the bill collector called, and had your kids give you major grief.”

So, Marie's little email transcended cultural lines because, fictional or not, Susan's concerns are valid. In Black families, there's no need for a passive-aggressive email. We know who makes the macaroni and cheese, whose potato salad is suspect, and who's on paper plate duty.

And trust Kayla would've lost her dessert privileges long before November. So remember kids: Stay in your culinary lane, don't freestyle those triple-layer crispy green beans, season that turkey, and have a happy Thanksgiving!