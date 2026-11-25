Fox News personality Jesse Watters received an awkward history lesson following his attempt to draw a parallel between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb.
Huang had stepped down earlier this month after acknowledging an affair with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy. He was also reportedly involved in multiple relationships with Nvidia employees. He has since been reinstated.
President Donald Trump later said he had spoken directly with the company’s board about bringing Huang back. The president’s investment portfolio includes millions of dollars in Nvidia stock, although the White House has repeatedly denied that Trump exercises any control over his investment accounts.
Watters did not seem to be thinking straight when he commented:
"If Oppenheimer, when he was working on the atomic bomb was caught sleeping with a beautiful Japanese woman and the Japanese woman was secretly passing secrets to the emperor, should [former President Harry S.] Truman have fired him?"
"Or let him learn his lesson and send him back to work so he can build the bomb to win the war? Trump says Jensen is too valuable to put on the open market."
Watters' remarks were quickly fact-checked because he missed a significant detail about Oppenheimer's life, as was pointed out in a Community Note.
Oppenheimer maintained a relationship with Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party, including during his tenure overseeing the Manhattan Project. His association with her became one of the factors in the 1954 decision to revoke his security clearance. However, no evidence emerged that he had passed classified information to the Soviets.
The episode features prominently in Christopher Nolan’s 2023 film Oppenheimer, with Cillian Murphy portraying the physicist and Florence Pugh playing Tatlock. Murphy won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance.
You can hear what Watters said in the video below.
People were quick to call out Watters for ignoring that crucial detail.
Despite all the fuss Fox News loves to make, national security really doesn't seem to matter to Watters or any of his colleagues.