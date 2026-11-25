In a recent segment of her self-titled program on MS NOW, host, author, and liberal political commentator Rachel Maddow spoke about fake "AI slop" that uses her voice or likeness to push misinformation.

The state of truth and accuracy online isn't helped by the administration of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and their love of AI images and videos.

Trump himself is constantly posting AI on his own Truth Social platform, depicting himself as younger, healthier, more attractive, braver, and more popular than he's ever been in real life.

Trump recently posted a self-aggrandizing TikTok video that claimed he is adored by the Chinese people. The video, which Maddow played a clip from on her program, features a deepfake of her voice.

Maddow told viewers:

"OK, this is kind of weird, but just bear with me for a second. For whatever reason, there is a ton of AI slop out there that is fake me. Fake Rachel Maddow videos and photos and news stories, and you might think it's flattering. It is not at all flattering. It is gross, and I spend a good deal of effort trying to get these things taken down whenever I find them."

After sharing common signs that something is fake and explaining her efforts to combat the misinformation, Maddow said:

"But I'm going to show you just a little bit of one of these fake videos that's out sort of new. I'm just going to show you a couple of seconds and I'll tell you this is going to sound uncannily like me doing a segment on this show, but it is not me. It is fake. It is totally AI generated. Okay, just watch this."

The voiceover on the clip said in what sounded like Maddow's voice:

"The media will never show you this. Donald Trump was driving through Shenzhen, China..."

You can watch the segment here:

youtu.be

After playing the clip, Maddow said:

"This is an AI generated video with a totally fake AI generated narration by a totally fake AI generated me. It sounds like my voice. That is not me. And that video is about something I have never talked about and would never talk about. The video is, I kid you not, about how the Chinese people love Donald Trump so much and they love their own [President Xi Jinping] too."

Maddow explained:

"And the reason I'm showing you this at all is because this video was posted today by the president of the United States on his social media account. Again, this video has no domestic American valence at all. It's all about how much the Chinese people love Trump and how much the Chinese people love their own strongman, authoritarian leader."

"And Donald Trump, who claims to be such a China Hawk, so tough on China, he loved this video so much. He posted it to his own account, a fake AI slop video narrated by a fake Rachel Maddow of all people."

After Trump posted it, his MAGA minions took it to X where it remains posted despite being debunked.









People were unsurprised at Trump's hypocrisy and MAGA's gullibility.

@drinkgaywater/X





























While most social media platforms are receptive and somewhat cooperative about removing or at least flagging deepfake content, the sheer abundance of it online and the number of bots that share it make policing a person's likeness an overwhelming task.

Maddow shared her efforts to have the video posted by Trump taken down, saying:

"I will tell you that the TikTok account where the video originated, an account that had Vietnamese text at the top and had posted dozens of AI generated videos narrated by fake me, TikTok has taken down that account tonight after we reached out to them to flag it and asked them to take it down."

"But still that one video is still up, in one place, on President Donald Trump's social media site. We've asked the White House for comment. We'll let you know if we hear anything back."

As of this writing, the fake AI slop video is still posted twice on Trump's Truth Social account.