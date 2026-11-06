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Jesse Watters Has Complete Meltdown After Republicans Lose The Midterms—And We're Grabbing The Popcorn

Screenshot of Jesse Watters
Fox News

Fox News host Jesse Watters was beside himself after Republicans lost both the House and the Senate to Democrats in the midterm elections.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 06, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Fox News host Jesse Watters expressed sheer disbelief after Democrats swept midterm election races to win back both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in a clear repudiation of the Trump administration.

A Trump advisor told CNN that the election results were "essentially too big to rig." President Donald Trump has said he accepts the results and even acknowledged that his widely unpopular war in Iran played a significant role in pushing Americans to vote for Democrats. Affordability concerns, chief among them the price of gas, also contributed to the backlash Republicans experienced at the voting booth.

Watters himself acknowledged this when he called the results a "spanking" and observed that "maybe the Republicans learned their lesson that if you’re going to make life more expensive for people, you have to be able to sell it.”

He added:

"But the coalition’s totally collapsed. I mean, we lost whites?! Whites! You can’t do that if your a Republican!"
"Men! Hispanics, big time! And so, it’s going to take a while to put the coalition back together, because it was in the heartland.”
"So China, in order to pressure Trump in the trade war, stopped buying crops from the farmers and then you do the Hormuz Strait squeeze and fertilizer and diesel go up so, whoa! They move blue."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

As critics were quick to point out, Republicans hadn't just lost white voters–they lost pretty much everyone.


Less than 24 hours after the election, Trump tried to save face by telling his team that "the whole thing is a miracle, and it’s all because of you"–a remark that referred not to the election results but to the ongoing construction of the White House ballroom.

After demonstrating once again that his priorities are not in order, Trump insisted that his war with Iran was worth it even though it drove up fuel prices, and claimed, "Look, I’ll get along probably with the Democrats, unless they want to be destructive, but I have the power of the veto."

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