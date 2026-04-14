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'Percy Jackson' Star Calls Out Toxic Fans After Having To Ditch Prom Due To 'Death Threats' Aimed At Female Friends

Walker Scobell
Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Percy Jackson star Walker Scobell announced on Instagram that he won't be attending prom, and called out fans who sent death threats to his female acquaintances.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 14, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Percy Jackson has generated one of the biggest fandoms in recent entertainment history, including the book series by Rick Riordan, the film duology, and the Disney+ episodic series starring Walker Scobell as Percy.

But just like most recent fandoms, some fans experience the series with joy and excitement, while others develop problematic parasocial relationships.

Since the show was in development, some fans were outspoken about who was "worthy" of being cast opposite Scobell as his love interest, and so actress Leah Sava Jeffries faced ample criticism when she was cast as Annabeth Chase. Some fans also seem to feel entitled to Scobell personally.

So now, when the actor has reached the age in high school when he should be getting ready for prom and asking someone on a date, parasocial fans have been researching the area around where Scobell lives and sending death threats to all of the teenage girls who could have any sort of relationship with Scobell, based solely on their age and proximity.

Basically, if these fans can't "have" him, then no one can.

As a result, Scobell has decided to skip the prom experience entirely, prioritizing everyone's safety and happiness over the milestone high school experience.

Scobell posted on his Instagram Stories:

"Just to let everyone know, I will not be attending prom."
"Please stop sending death threats to EVERY teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me, based on their proximity to where I live."
"It's not fair to them or to their families."
"Maybe also just stop sending death threats in general."
"That's just not cool."
"Kinda weird I have to say this."

@walker.scobell/Instagram

After Scobell's Instagram story expired, the screenshot continued to circulate on the internet.

X users in particular were alarmed that Percy Jackson "fans" were bullying the actor and people who could possibly be associated with him.










It's normal to be a part of a fandom and even to have a crush on a celebrity. What isn't okay is assuming any sort of entitlement to more than the celebrity has already given on the screen.

Just as Walker Scobell said, we shouldn't even need to say this.

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