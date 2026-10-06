Skip to content

Robert De Niro And Mark Ruffalo Epically Unload On Trump During 'Hands Off Our Vote' Event

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

GOP Senator Offers Stark Warning About What Trump Might Do If Republicans Lose Midterms

Screenshot of Thom Tillis; Donald Trump
60 Minutes; Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Retiring Republican Senator Thom Tillis warned on 60 Minutes that President Trump might instigate another January 6 if Republicans lose the upcoming midterm elections.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 06, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Retiring North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis warned during an interview on 60 Minutes that President Donald Trump might attempt a repeat of the January 6 insurrecton if Republicans lose the upcoming midterm elections.

Tillis notably did not vote to impeach Trump for inciting an attack against the nation's seat of government when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol at his behest after Trump lost the 2020 election to then-candidate Joe Biden. Tillis previously told the press he opposed conviction because he believed the impeachment process was rushed.

Nonetheless, Tillis said:

“Look, this was the first time in the history of this country that we had not had a completely peaceful transfer of power on that day. And that was despicable. The people that led the charge, the people that assaulted police officers, I wish they were still in prison and serving a very long sentence.”

Correspondent Ross Douthat pointed out that Tillis did not vote to impeach Trump following the attack and asked if Tillis is concerned that Trump might attempt to overthrow the government again:

“Do you have any concerns about how this same president, who you’ve been condemning for January 6 will react if Republicans have a bad night in the midterms?”

Tillis replied:

“I think there’s a risk, I really do. It would be another political unforced error if we do that.”

Acknowledging that the executive branch does not view the legislative branch as a "peer" anymore, Tillis warned that “we will have a sort of dictator king if we’re not careful.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

While Tillis' concerns are not unfounded, he nonetheless sat on his hands for years as Trump continued to cast doubt on and undermine the public's faith in the electoral process, legitimizing conspiracy theories that falsely depict him as the winner of the 2020 election despite the fact he has never provided evidence to support his claim that the election was "rigged."

Tillis will retire in January, and he is now promoting a new book titled How to Lose Friends and Alienate Presidents, so his words aren't exactly being embraced even if Trump's critics continue to warn that Trump will interfere in the electoral process again.

Responses to his warning have been mixed while many continue to sound the alarm.


Buckle up, the next several weeks are going to be very eventful.

Latest News

Rafael Cruz; JD Vance
Donald Trump

Ted Cruz Calls JD Vance 'Insecure' As Feud Heats Up Over Potential 2028 Presidential Race Clash

Ryan Seacrest
Celebrities

Ryan Seacrest Just Showed Off His Insanely Ripped Abs In New Thirst Trap Photo—And Fans Are Stunned

Alyson Hannigan
Celebrities

'Buffy' Star Alyson Hannigan Just Shared A Selfie With Her 14-Year-Old Daughter—And They Could Be Twins

Photographs of Elisa Donovan and Brittany Murphy in the film "Clueless".
Celebrities

'Clueless' Star Reveals Alarming Encounter 4 Years Before Brittany Murphy's Death: 'Something Is Not Okay'

More from People/donald-trump

Nicolas Cage
Eric Charbonneau/Roadside Attractions via Getty Images

Nicolas Cage Sparks Fan Debate After Saying The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Turning Into A 'Glorified WWE'

Actor Nicolas Cage has never been known to shy away from saying what's on his mind, but his most recent quip has sparked a bit of heat among fans.

During a recent interview at Fan Expo Dallas, Cage did the one thing sure to get fans heated nowadays: criticized the superhero movie-industrial-complex in Hollywood.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot of Victor Marx and Byron Rodgers
The Protector Nation/YouTube

MAGA Colorado Gubernatorial Candidate Slammed After Video Of Him Laughing About Violently Assaulting His Wife Resurfaces

In a 2021 video for a right-wing Christian podcast called The Protector Nation hosted by executive protection professional Byron Rodgers, Colorado pastor, self-described Christian Warrior, and Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx laughed about assaulting his wife to teach her a lesson.

Marx told Rodgers:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Vivek Ramaswamy picking up boy
RSBN

Vivek Ramaswamy Dragged After Awkwardly Picking Up Kid At Rally And Almost Dropping Him In Bizarre Viral Clip

Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was widely mocked after he attempted to pick up a 10-year-old boy at his rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday and nearly dropped him.

Ramaswamy interrupted his remarks after noticing two children seated together in the audience. According to video captured by Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), he asked whether the pair were brother and sister before turning his attention to the sign they were holding.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Tom Cotton
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump Gives Out MAGA Senator's Cell Number In Angry Screed Over His Opposition To Daylight Saving Time Bill

After Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton said he would not move forward with legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, President Donald Trump lashed out on social media by posting Cotton's purported cell phone number.

When Daylight Saving Time ends in the autumn, clocks are turned back one hour to standard time, moving an hour of daylight from the evening into the morning. The Sunshine Protection Act, which passed the House in July, would instead make Daylight Saving Time permanent, keeping that additional hour of daylight in the evening year-round.

Keep ReadingShow less
Byron Donalds
Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images

MAGA Nominee Assures Tearful MAGA Grandma That He'll Pass Law Forcing Her Estranged Daughter To Let Her See Her Grandson In Unhinged Clip

Florida Republican Representative and current gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds was criticized after he told a MAGA-supporting grandmother that he'll look into passing a law that would require grandparents to be able to see their grandchildren against their parents' wishes.

The woman in question asked Donalds about grandparents' legal right to see their grandchildren, revealing that her "petty" daughter had decided to go "no contact," preventing her from seeing her grandchild.

Keep ReadingShow less