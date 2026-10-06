GOP Senator Offers Stark Warning About What Trump Might Do If Republicans Lose Midterms

Retiring North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis warned during an interview on 60 Minutes that President Donald Trump might attempt a repeat of the January 6 insurrecton if Republicans lose the upcoming midterm elections.

Tillis notably did not vote to impeach Trump for inciting an attack against the nation's seat of government when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol at his behest after Trump lost the 2020 election to then-candidate Joe Biden. Tillis previously told the press he opposed conviction because he believed the impeachment process was rushed.

Nonetheless, Tillis said:

“Look, this was the first time in the history of this country that we had not had a completely peaceful transfer of power on that day. And that was despicable. The people that led the charge, the people that assaulted police officers, I wish they were still in prison and serving a very long sentence.”

Correspondent Ross Douthat pointed out that Tillis did not vote to impeach Trump following the attack and asked if Tillis is concerned that Trump might attempt to overthrow the government again:

“Do you have any concerns about how this same president, who you’ve been condemning for January 6 will react if Republicans have a bad night in the midterms?”

Tillis replied:

“I think there’s a risk, I really do. It would be another political unforced error if we do that.”

Acknowledging that the executive branch does not view the legislative branch as a "peer" anymore, Tillis warned that “we will have a sort of dictator king if we’re not careful.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

While Tillis' concerns are not unfounded, he nonetheless sat on his hands for years as Trump continued to cast doubt on and undermine the public's faith in the electoral process, legitimizing conspiracy theories that falsely depict him as the winner of the 2020 election despite the fact he has never provided evidence to support his claim that the election was "rigged."

Tillis will retire in January, and he is now promoting a new book titled How to Lose Friends and Alienate Presidents, so his words aren't exactly being embraced even if Trump's critics continue to warn that Trump will interfere in the electoral process again.

Responses to his warning have been mixed while many continue to sound the alarm.





Buckle up, the next several weeks are going to be very eventful.