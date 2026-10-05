'Buffy' Star Alyson Hannigan Just Shared A Selfie With Her 14-Year-Old Daughter—And They Could Be Twins

A child's facial features will be a combination of both of their parents, but genetic favoritism is sometimes pretty distinct.

At the end of September, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Alyson Hannigan shared an Instagram post with a photo carousel from a JellyCat popup in LA, including photos of the various features of the popup, the JellyCat manicure her 17-year-old daughter, Satyana, did for her, and a selfie of Hannigan with her 14-year-old daughter, Keeva.

While the post garnered a lot of attention, it wasn't so much because of JellyCat as it was everyone's surprise at how much teenager Keeva looked like the How I Met Your Mother star.

Posing next to each other, Keeva and Hannigan stand at the same height, with the same shade of red hair, parted down the middle, and their eyebrows, noses, mouths, and chins are distinctly the same shape. While they have a few features that stop them from being "twins," their resemblance is otherwise pretty uncanny!

You can see the post here:

Fans were surprised by how much Hannigan and her daughter look alike.

@alysonhannigan/Instagram

@alysonhannigan/Instagram

@alysonhannigan/Instagram

@alysonhannigan/Instagram

@alysonhannigan/Instagram

@alysonhannigan/Instagram

@alysonhannigan/Instagram

@alysonhannigan/Instagram

@alysonhannigan/Instagram

@alysonhannigan/Instagram

Hannigan, 52, shares both daughters with husband Alexis Denisof, who played Wesley Wyndam-Pryce on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and had a recurring role on How I Met Your Mother. The two met on the set of Buffy in the late '90s and have been married since 2003.

Hannigan starred in Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars in 2023, finishing in fifth place.

She told PeoplePeople that Denisof picked up the slack while she rehearsed and filmed the show.

“He's been so supportive and I'm not surprised, but I'm super appreciative. He is that guy."

“He's always been a hands-on dad and he's made so many sacrifices for us. But just the support and in every single way of, I'm home, but I'm lying on the couch, kind of like, ugh. And he's everything. He cooks, [he] gets me ice. He's everything. It's amazing.”



