Skip to content

Gillian Anderson Speaks Out After Video Of Her Telling Superfans Not To Keep Sitting In Front Row Of Her West End Show Goes Viral

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Nicolas Cage Sparks Fan Debate After Saying The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Turning Into A 'Glorified WWE'

Nicolas Cage
Eric Charbonneau/Roadside Attractions via Getty Images

During a recent conversation at Fan Expo Dallas, Spider-Noir star Nicolas Cage called out the MCU for turning into what he called a "well-funded and glorified WWE" with 50-year-old actors in "ridiculous outfits"—and fans are sounding off.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 05, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Actor Nicolas Cage has never been known to shy away from saying what's on his mind, but his most recent quip has sparked a bit of heat among fans.

During a recent interview at Fan Expo Dallas, Cage did the one thing sure to get fans heated nowadays: criticized the superhero movie-industrial-complex in Hollywood.

Cage called the Marvel Cinematic Universe a "glorified" WWE and mocked the actors who appear in "ridiculous outfits" in MCU films.

And fans are not happy—especially since Cage is not exactly a stranger to superhero content himself, including for Marvel.

Cage said:

“I do say this with love."
"When I see these 50-plus and otherwise intelligent and remarkably gifted thespians putting on these ridiculous outfits and getting ready for the fight—let’s face it, it’s all cutting to the fight—it’s hard for me not to be reminded that the MCU is becoming a well-funded and glorified WWE.”

Big talk for a guy who just played the titular character in the Marvel series Spider-Noir on Amazon Prime.

But then, Cage's whole attraction to the Spider-Noir series was its roots in classic cinema, not superheroes.

The series placed its main character in Depression-era New York and is filmed like a classic film noir with aesthetic nods to German Expressionism.

Cage told Variety at the time:

“I wanted to try to create an essence of some of my favorite old world actors because I wanted to embody that style—Bogart, Cagney, Edward G. Robinson—and designed my performance to fit within the black-and-white format."

Still, Cage has also twice played the Marvel superhero Ghost Rider, in Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance in 2007 and 2012, respectively—not exactly high art (and not at all well received, either).

But the elephant in the room is that he's not exactly wrong—and it's not just a Marvel problem, either. Superhero movies have been falling short of expectations for a while now, and many fans fully agreed with Cage.



And many cited Cage's own connections to the superhero and comic book movie genre as being precisely why Cage knows what he's talking about.


But others found Cage's comments a bit rich.



One person on Reddit summed up the debate perfectly. They wrote:

"I understand the criticisms of Cage here for taking sh*t movies and how it's rich coming from him."

"But also, like the guy had one of the most valued and coveted comic book collections in the world. If nothing else, I would at least trust his opinion on this as being genuine." —u/tequilasauer

Whether he has the "right" to say it or not, there's no arguing that Cage isn't touching down on something real.

Theatre operators and studios have reported that comic book movie receipts seem to be in real decline, with many analysts pointing to exactly what Cage describes: a genre that has slid into "mediocrity" as Hollywood has become "complacent" and made the same movie over and over again.

But then there's Cage's own Spider-Noir, a show that had massive critical acclaim and a devoted audience, but apparently not one big enough to justify its huge production costs. You just can't win, it seems.

Latest News

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Just Urged MAGA To 'Vote By Mail' To Help Out Republicans In New Video—And The Hypocrisy Is Off The Charts

Screenshot of Thom Tillis; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

GOP Senator Offers Stark Warning About What Trump Might Do If Republicans Lose Midterms

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker shared a daughter, Aurora, before Urker’s sudden death at age 34.
Celebrities

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Breaks Her Silence After The Sudden Death Of Her Ex-Partner At Age 34

Rafael Cruz; JD Vance
Donald Trump

Ted Cruz Calls JD Vance 'Insecure' As Feud Heats Up Over Potential 2028 Presidential Race Clash

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Ryan Seacrest
Travis Ball/Billboard/Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest Just Showed Off His Insanely Ripped Abs In New Thirst Trap Photo—And Fans Are Stunned

American Idol and Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest is known to be quite the entertainer, but viewers discovered a new form of entertainment this week when he posted a very surprising photo on Instagram.

While out on a bike ride, 51-year-old Seacrest posed shirtless while looking up at the sky with sunglasses.

Keep Reading Show less
Alyson Hannigan
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

'Buffy' Star Alyson Hannigan Just Shared A Selfie With Her 14-Year-Old Daughter—And They Could Be Twins

A child's facial features will be a combination of both of their parents, but genetic favoritism is sometimes pretty distinct.

At the end of September, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Alyson Hannigan shared an Instagram post with a photo carousel from a JellyCat popup in LA, including photos of the various features of the popup, the JellyCat manicure her 17-year-old daughter, Satyana, did for her, and a selfie of Hannigan with her 14-year-old daughter, Keeva.

Keep Reading Show less
Photographs of Elisa Donovan and Brittany Murphy in the film "Clueless".
Paramount Pictures

'Clueless' Star Reveals Alarming Encounter 4 Years Before Brittany Murphy's Death: 'Something Is Not Okay'

Brittany Murphy tragically died at the age of 32 in 2009, precluding a potentially illustrious career.

Indeed, prior to her untimely death, Murphy left a fairly impressive legacy, demonstrating considerable range in films like Girl, Interrupted to being part of the voice cast of the long-running King of The Hill.

Keep Reading Show less
screenshot of Victor Marx and Byron Rodgers
The Protector Nation/YouTube

MAGA Colorado Gubernatorial Candidate Slammed After Video Of Him Laughing About Violently Assaulting His Wife Resurfaces

In a 2021 video for a right-wing Christian podcast called The Protector Nation hosted by executive protection professional Byron Rodgers, Colorado pastor, self-described Christian Warrior, and Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx laughed about assaulting his wife to teach her a lesson.

Marx told Rodgers:

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of Vivek Ramaswamy picking up boy
RSBN

Vivek Ramaswamy Dragged After Awkwardly Picking Up Kid At Rally And Almost Dropping Him In Bizarre Viral Clip

Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was widely mocked after he attempted to pick up a 10-year-old boy at his rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday and nearly dropped him.

Ramaswamy interrupted his remarks after noticing two children seated together in the audience. According to video captured by Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), he asked whether the pair were brother and sister before turning his attention to the sign they were holding.

Keep Reading Show less