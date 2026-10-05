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MAGA Nominee Assures Tearful MAGA Grandma That He'll Pass Law Forcing Her Estranged Daughter To Let Her See Her Grandson In Unhinged Clip

Byron Donalds
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Florida gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds is turning heads after he gave a MAGA grandma his "word" that he'll look into passing a law requiring that grandparents be able to see their grandchildren even if the parents don't want them to.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 05, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Florida Republican Representative and current gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds was criticized after he told a MAGA-supporting grandmother that he'll look into passing a law that would require grandparents to be able to see their grandchildren against their parents' wishes.

The woman in question asked Donalds about grandparents' legal right to see their grandchildren, revealing that her "petty" daughter had decided to go "no contact," preventing her from seeing her grandchild.

Florida law currently permits court-ordered grandparent visitation only in limited circumstances, generally when a parent has died, gone missing or become severely incapacitated.

The woman said:

"Do you know that Florida does not protect grandparents' rights if a regular parent... we're not talking about divorce, we're not talking about drug abuse, we're not talking about substance abuse, we're not talking about a parent missing, we're not talking about [them] never being married, we're talking about regular parents and a regular grandparent or grandparents."
"They argue, they don't agree, the parents can cut the grandchild out of the grandparents' life and that has happened to me. I have not seen my grandson since August 7 of this year and I want to know what can happen to get this fixed because of pettiness, because I refused to babysit because I had plans, and that's why I'm not seeing my grandson."
"And so I would like for you to do something or at least direct me to the right people ... [Republican Rep.] Randy Fine is helping me to see if we could do a federal law on this so it could be nationwide because grandparents should be able to see their grandchildren."

Donalds responded:

"I am so sorry. You have my word on this one, we are gonna look into that. And we'll work with you, and we'll work with the members of the legislature on this. But I'm really sorry that that is happening to you. I really, really am."

Donalds continued to offer his condolences as the woman continued to cry over how much she missed her grandchild after "being so involved in his life."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

Family estrangement and decisions to go "no contact" have become increasingly visible in recent years.

The Cleveland Clinic describes going no contact as a protective measure that may be used as a last resort. While abuse can be a factor in some cases, mental and emotional safety, stability, healing and breaking patterns of generational trauma can also play a role in decisions to sever family ties.

Many were disturbed by Donalds' response and had a lot of criticism for the woman who is calling for him to step in against the wishes of her daughter.




There must be some strange stuff in the water down in Florida.

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