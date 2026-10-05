Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Breaks Her Silence After The Sudden Death Of Her Ex-Partner At Age 34

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has broken her silence following the sudden death of her longtime partner, Ken Urker, who died on his 34th birthday. Urker was found dead at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on October 1 after deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at approximately 6:15 p.m. An investigation into his death remains ongoing.

Blanchard later told People that she believes Urker died from an overdose, though she said she does not know whether it was intentional.

Blanchard revealed just how deeply the loss has affected her:

“I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns.”

Urker first entered Blanchard’s life in 2017 after watching Mommy Dead and Dearest and writing her a letter of support while she was serving a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. What began as a friendship eventually became a romance, with Urker proposing in 2018.

Blanchard previously recalled how quickly their connection grew:

“We became fast friends. It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone. We would spend hours on the phone. I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa.”

Years later, Urker became a father when he and Blanchard welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, in December 2024. By then, his life had become increasingly intertwined with Blanchard’s very public story—and all the attention that came with it.

In remembering Urker, Blanchard focused on the role that mattered most to their family:

“Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase.”

Getting there, however, was anything but a straight line. Blanchard and Urker called off their engagement in 2019 and eventually went their separate ways. She married Ryan Scott Anderson in 2022, but announced their separation less than four months after leaving prison in December 2023.

Weeks later, Blanchard and Urker publicly reconnected and rekindled their romance—a turnaround in her already complicated personal life that played out with plenty of eyes watching.

Blanchard’s focus remains on their daughter, Aurora:

“I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him.”

Now, Blanchard is navigating life without Urker while raising the daughter they shared. Aurora, who turns 2 in December, will grow up largely through the memories and stories her family preserves of her father.

In the days after his death, Blanchard began sharing some of those memories publicly:

News of Urker’s death did little to quiet the controversy surrounding Blanchard. While some social media users expressed sympathy for the grieving family, others remained skeptical, fueling a sharply divided response online.

Here’s what people had to say:









































While much of the response to Urker’s death has been sympathetic, Blanchard says what he experienced before his passing looked considerably different. She alleges the criticism surrounding their lives eventually crossed a line into sustained harassment aimed at Urker.

Blanchard reflected on what was happening behind the scenes:

“Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit. The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure.”

Now, she wants something to change. On October 4, Blanchard launched a Change.org petition for proposed legislation she has dubbed Kenan’s Law, aimed at changing how social media platforms respond to repeated reports of harassment.

She expanded on the effort in a message to her followers:

For Blanchard, the fight is deeply personal. She is grieving the man she called her soulmate while facing the reality of raising Aurora without her father. If Kenan’s Law gains traction, she hopes something born from one of her family’s darkest chapters can make the online world a little less cruel for the next person caught in its crosshairs.