Skip to content

GOP Senator Offers Stark Warning About What Trump Might Do If Republicans Lose Midterms

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Breaks Her Silence After The Sudden Death Of Her Ex-Partner At Age 34

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker shared a daughter, Aurora, before Urker’s sudden death at age 34.
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/Instagram

Following the death of Ken Urker on his 34th birthday, his ex-partner Gypsy-Rose Blanchard spoke to People magazine, remarking that she's "in disbelief."

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 05, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has broken her silence following the sudden death of her longtime partner, Ken Urker, who died on his 34th birthday. Urker was found dead at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on October 1 after deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at approximately 6:15 p.m. An investigation into his death remains ongoing.

Blanchard later told People that she believes Urker died from an overdose, though she said she does not know whether it was intentional.

Blanchard revealed just how deeply the loss has affected her:

“I’m in disbelief. I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns.”

Urker first entered Blanchard’s life in 2017 after watching Mommy Dead and Dearest and writing her a letter of support while she was serving a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. What began as a friendship eventually became a romance, with Urker proposing in 2018.

Blanchard previously recalled how quickly their connection grew:

“We became fast friends. It was pretty soon after that that we started talking on the phone. We would spend hours on the phone. I talked to him like I had known him my whole life and vice versa.”

Years later, Urker became a father when he and Blanchard welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker, in December 2024. By then, his life had become increasingly intertwined with Blanchard’s very public story—and all the attention that came with it.

In remembering Urker, Blanchard focused on the role that mattered most to their family:

“Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase.”

Getting there, however, was anything but a straight line. Blanchard and Urker called off their engagement in 2019 and eventually went their separate ways. She married Ryan Scott Anderson in 2022, but announced their separation less than four months after leaving prison in December 2023.

Weeks later, Blanchard and Urker publicly reconnected and rekindled their romance—a turnaround in her already complicated personal life that played out with plenty of eyes watching.

Blanchard’s focus remains on their daughter, Aurora:

“I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him.”

Now, Blanchard is navigating life without Urker while raising the daughter they shared. Aurora, who turns 2 in December, will grow up largely through the memories and stories her family preserves of her father.

In the days after his death, Blanchard began sharing some of those memories publicly:

News of Urker’s death did little to quiet the controversy surrounding Blanchard. While some social media users expressed sympathy for the grieving family, others remained skeptical, fueling a sharply divided response online.

Here’s what people had to say:











While much of the response to Urker’s death has been sympathetic, Blanchard says what he experienced before his passing looked considerably different. She alleges the criticism surrounding their lives eventually crossed a line into sustained harassment aimed at Urker.

Blanchard reflected on what was happening behind the scenes:

“Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit. The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure.”

Now, she wants something to change. On October 4, Blanchard launched a Change.org petition for proposed legislation she has dubbed Kenan’s Law, aimed at changing how social media platforms respond to repeated reports of harassment.

She expanded on the effort in a message to her followers:

For Blanchard, the fight is deeply personal. She is grieving the man she called her soulmate while facing the reality of raising Aurora without her father. If Kenan’s Law gains traction, she hopes something born from one of her family’s darkest chapters can make the online world a little less cruel for the next person caught in its crosshairs.

Latest News

Alyson Hannigan
Celebrities

'Buffy' Star Alyson Hannigan Just Shared A Selfie With Her 14-Year-Old Daughter—And They Could Be Twins

Photographs of Elisa Donovan and Brittany Murphy in the film "Clueless".
Celebrities

'Clueless' Star Reveals Alarming Encounter 4 Years Before Brittany Murphy's Death: 'Something Is Not Okay'

Nicolas Cage
Celebrities

Nicolas Cage Sparks Fan Debate After Saying The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Turning Into A 'Glorified WWE'

screenshot of Victor Marx and Byron Rodgers
2026 Elections

MAGA Colorado Gubernatorial Candidate Slammed After Video Of Him Laughing About Violently Assaulting His Wife Resurfaces

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Natalie Harp
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Viral Photo Of Trump Aide Natalie Harp Carrying A Large Duffel Bag Sparks Hilarious Photoshop Battle

President Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp is the center of a flurry of memes after she was photographed carrying a large duffel bag while boarding Marine One.

Harp's close relationship with Trump has been well documented. According to Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s book Regime Change, Trump has praised Harp’s loyalty, saying she “will never leave me.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Vivek Ramaswamy picking up boy
RSBN

Vivek Ramaswamy Dragged After Awkwardly Picking Up Kid At Rally And Almost Dropping Him In Bizarre Viral Clip

Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was widely mocked after he attempted to pick up a 10-year-old boy at his rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday and nearly dropped him.

Ramaswamy interrupted his remarks after noticing two children seated together in the audience. According to video captured by Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), he asked whether the pair were brother and sister before turning his attention to the sign they were holding.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Tom Cotton
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump Gives Out MAGA Senator's Cell Number In Angry Screed Over His Opposition To Daylight Saving Time Bill

After Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton said he would not move forward with legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, President Donald Trump lashed out on social media by posting Cotton's purported cell phone number.

When Daylight Saving Time ends in the autumn, clocks are turned back one hour to standard time, moving an hour of daylight from the evening into the morning. The Sunshine Protection Act, which passed the House in July, would instead make Daylight Saving Time permanent, keeping that additional hour of daylight in the evening year-round.

Keep ReadingShow less
Byron Donalds
Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images

MAGA Nominee Assures Tearful MAGA Grandma That He'll Pass Law Forcing Her Estranged Daughter To Let Her See Her Grandson In Unhinged Clip

Florida Republican Representative and current gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds was criticized after he told a MAGA-supporting grandmother that he'll look into passing a law that would require grandparents to be able to see their grandchildren against their parents' wishes.

The woman in question asked Donalds about grandparents' legal right to see their grandchildren, revealing that her "petty" daughter had decided to go "no contact," preventing her from seeing her grandchild.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bravo Star Sparks Debate After Calling Andy Cohen 'Cheap' Over How Much He Pays His Babysitter
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Bravo Star Sparks Debate After Calling Andy Cohen 'Cheap' Over How Much He Pays His Babysitter

The Housewives may want to grab their popcorn because Andy Cohen just landed himself in the hot seat.

It all went down earlier this week on Andy Cohen Live, where Jeff Lewis was promoting his new series, Still Flipping Out, when Cohen shared a recent babysitting dilemma. He found a sitter through an old friend, but there was one tiny detail nobody discussed beforehand—how much he would pay her.

Keep ReadingShow less