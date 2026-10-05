Ted Cruz Calls JD Vance 'Insecure' As Feud Heats Up Over Potential 2028 Presidential Race Clash

In a phone interview with Politico, Texas MAGA GOP Senator Rafael "Ted" Cruz called Republican Vice President JD Vance "insecure."
The comment came in response to Vance criticizing Cruz in an interview with NBC News, saying:
"It is really obvious to me that, at this very moment, Ted Cruz is running for President."
"At this moment, I’m not. I’m trying to help elect Republicans. That’s what I’m going to keep on doing."
When asked about the VP's critique, Cruz told Politico:
"In my experience, people engage in political bomb-throwing when they’re feeling insecure."
@RpsAgainstTrump/X
Cruz added:
"So he’s welcome to make whatever comments he likes. I’m going to keep focusing on the midterms and helping us win on Election Day in the next 30 days."
Vance was asked about a comment Cruz made back in August to MS Now that Vance is not the automatic successor to MAGA Republican President Donald Trump. Cruz said the GOP needed to "decide who we are, what do we believe."
When asked if he planned to run for President, Cruz replied:
"There’ll be time to figure that out. I’ll certainly be part of the discussion."
People weren't thrilled by the idea of either President Vance or Cruz.
Cancun Cruz, trying to convince everyone he is just a good guy. 😂
— bselena.bsky.social (@bselena.bsky.social) October 3, 2026 at 4:45 PM
Hope these two lying scumbags keep blasting each other ... neither are fit to be president... We have got to get all these liars out of our government. The scumbag has destroyed our country. And every Republican has helped him.
— northjoyce-1937.bsky.social (@northjoyce-1937.bsky.social) October 3, 2026 at 4:52 PM
@madameshawshank/X
MAGA is going to split like the early Church, only instead of disagreement over issues of Christ’s nature or the authority of the pope, it will who can be the most bigoted and unhinged.
— Kevin (@kevinllong.bsky.social) October 3, 2026 at 4:59 PM
Auditioning for the job Putin stole from him (or Bush, Pompeo, Rubio, etc) a decade ago. He’s more loyal to trump than to his beard —the mother of his children, or his father, and I can’t imagine there is anything he wouldn’t do to get it.
— NCSU Dem (@ncsudem.bsky.social) October 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM
CRUZ Will say Anything To get Closer to the Oval Office
— Born In Canada the Great White North (@oryzen.bsky.social) October 3, 2026 at 5:19 PM
No one loves Ted Cruz
— Citizen P. Universe (@yogaboatcaptian.bsky.social) October 3, 2026 at 7:52 PM
JD Vance is Tucker Carlson’s clown 🤡
— ctgr8.bsky.social (@ctgr8.bsky.social) October 4, 2026 at 12:38 PM
Cruz isn't up for reelection this cycle. Both he and Vance have been on the campaign trail for other Republican candidates.
The results of their efforts won't be known until November.