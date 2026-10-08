MAGA Influencer Dragged After Heaping Fawning Praise On JD Vance For Simply Carrying His Baby

MAGA pro-birth activist Anna Lulis drew mockery online after she heaped praise on Republican Vice President JD Vance for the amazing feat of carrying his own child.

Lulis, who preaches...

"Get married"

"Stay married"

"Have kids"

...shared a video from Fox News of the VP and his family deplaning in Alaska during a trip to stump for Republican Senate candidate Dan Sullivan.

Lulis captioned the video:

"Incredible. Vance arrives in Alaska carrying his newborn baby."

"He is single-handedly humanizing fatherhood."

"Kids aren’t burdens, they’re the future."

You can see her fawning post here:

Lulis shared more posts about the Vances from their jaunt to Alaska.

She shared a photo and video of the Second Family after they left their helicopter to board Air Force 2.

Both were again captioned with gushing accolades.





Others weren't quite as impressed as Lulis, finding carrying your own child to be the bare minimum and not worthy of the level of praise the pro-birth activist showered on Vance.









































@Andie00471/X

Interestingly, others criticized Vance for the same act Lulis wanted him canonized for.

Vance was called out for not taking safety precautions while walking down the steps from Air Force 2 with newborn Alec in Alaska mere hours after his wife almost fell while leaving the helicopter—something Lulis conveniently left out of her posts.

People pointed out that baby Alec may have been harmed if the Second Lady fell, but her carrying him strapped to her chest in a carrier would have offered some protection and kept him from falling to the ground as she put her hands out to catch herself.

If Vance had fallen deplaning Air Force 2, the baby would have been gravely injured if not killed, especially while Vance held him with only one hand at the top of the stairs or when he failed to hold onto the handrail as he descended.