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Viral Photo Of Trump Aide Natalie Harp Carrying A Large Duffel Bag Sparks Hilarious Photoshop Battle

Natalie Harp
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A photo of controversial Trump aide Natalie Harp carrying a large duffel bag while boarding Marine One has sparked a flurry of memes.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 05, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp is the center of a flurry of memes after she was photographed carrying a large duffel bag while boarding Marine One.

Harp's close relationship with Trump has been well documented. According to Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s book Regime Change, Trump has praised Harp’s loyalty, saying she “will never leave me.”

Harp has also reportedly written intensely personal, admiring letters to Trump, including one describing him as her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.” Others in Trump’s inner circle have reportedly nicknamed her the “human printer” because she travels with a portable printer to produce documents for him and helps type and publish his social media posts.

A photo by photographer Liam McBurney shows her toting a black duffel bag as she boards the plane on September 12 at Shannon Airport, County Clare, during Trump's recent visit to Ireland.

You can see the photo below.

Natalie Harp boarding Air Force One with duffel bag Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images

A doctored picture quickly went viral, showing her with a much larger bag than the one she actually carried on the flight.


Photoshopped Natalie Harp duffel bag photo @MysterySolvents/X

So people used Photoshop to make the bag bigger...


Photoshopped Natalie Harp duffel bag photo @Bill43111/X

...and bigger.


Photoshopped Natalie Harp duffel bag photo @liberalpuppy/X

The jokes came flying.



Duffel bag or not, Harp has done everything to be as close to the president as possible.

Harp's brother, Preston, talked about her “sad” and an “unhealthy obsession” after CNN's Erin Burnett cited a report that she had once reportedly ridden in the trunk of Trump’s motorcade while traveling to a Manhattan court appearance in October 2023.

According to the report, there were not enough seats in the vehicles heading to the courthouse, and Harp ended up in the trunk following a shouting match in the lobby of Trump Tower. CNN reporters said they obtained a photograph documenting the incident.

In August, amid concerns about her relationship with Trump, a 2023 photo resurfaced that shows Harp chasing after the president's golf cart. The photo, published by The Mirror, was taken on May 2, 2023, during a golf outing at Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland, less than a year after he launched his 2024 presidential campaign.

The photo shows Trump leading a procession of golf carts up a hill near the course's "Halfway House." Harp, wearing athletic clothes, can be seen running uphill behind the president, apparently trying to catch up with the group.

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