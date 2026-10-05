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Trump Gives Out MAGA Senator's Cell Number In Angry Screed Over His Opposition To Daylight Saving Time Bill

Donald Trump; Tom Cotton
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

After Republican Senator Tom Cotton voiced his opposition to a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, President Trump shared an angry post on Truth Social that included Cotton's purported cell phone number.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 05, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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After Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton said he would not move forward with legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, President Donald Trump lashed out on social media by posting Cotton's purported cell phone number.

When Daylight Saving Time ends in the autumn, clocks are turned back one hour to standard time, moving an hour of daylight from the evening into the morning. The Sunshine Protection Act, which passed the House in July, would instead make Daylight Saving Time permanent, keeping that additional hour of daylight in the evening year-round.

Cotton previously blocked an effort to fast-track a version of the legislation in the Senate last year; Trump now blames Cotton for stalling the bill he called the "We Don’t Want to Change Our Clocks Twice a Year Act."

Trump wrote the following on Truth Social attacking Cotton:

"Everybody in Arkansas, Tom Cotton, a friend of mine, is holding up a very important Bill. It’s called, “The Sunshine Protection Act” or, “We Don’t Want to Change Our Clocks Twice a Year Act.” For some reason, Tom is stopping the Bill and, in the Senate, it’s very easy to do, it only takes one! It should pass overwhelmingly, in a Bipartisan fashion."
"So, everyone in Arkansas, a State I love, and won 3 times, the last by by 34 points, tell Tom to, GET IT DONE! It will be appreciated by all. Nobody wants to spend their precious time running all over the place, turning Clocks back twice a year and, having sunshine in the afternoon is better than early in the morning!"
"The PGA TOUR, as an example, needs more Daylight in the afternoon in order to finish their Tournaments. Likewise, regular Golfers, Tennis Players, Hunters and, perhaps most importantly, Farmers who want more Daylight to play or work. See letter from Brian Rolapp, CEO of the PGA TOUR below. 65% PLUS want more sun in the afternoon, Daylight Saving Time (The way it is now!), but 100% don’t want to change their Clocks twice a year."
"They want to, as they say, “LOCK THE CLOCK!” Who doesn’t? It’s very expensive for our Nation where you have high and dangerous steeples to reach, like on churches and municipal buildings. Almost everybody wants “The Sunshine Protection Act” to pass, except for Tom Cotton."

He then posted Cotton's cell number, writing:

"To the Great People of Arkansas, please let your Senator know it would be a GREAT Bipartisan WIN for the United States Senate, and for America, itself. Call Tom on his cellphone at, 479-453-0533, and let him know. “The Sunshine Protection Act” was passed in the House by a Vote of 308 to 117."
"HAVE THE SENATE VOTE, NOW! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

You can see what Trump wrote below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump has been harshly criticized.



Cotton, defending his vote against the legislation, said that “No one likes changing the clock, me included, but Congress has enacted permanent Daylight Savings Time multiple times before and repealed it each time once Americans experienced absurdly late sunrises in the winter.”

Cotton added that “Arkansans don’t want their kids going to school in the pitch dark, and I’ll always put Arkansas first." Senate Majority Leader John Thune is unsure if the legislation will receive the 60 votes it needs to pass in the Senate.

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