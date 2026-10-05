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Vivek Ramaswamy Dragged After Awkwardly Picking Up Kid At Rally And Almost Dropping Him In Bizarre Viral Clip

Screenshot of Vivek Ramaswamy picking up boy
RSBN

Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is getting roasted after he attempted to pick up a 10-year-old boy at his rally on Saturday and nearly dropped him.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 05, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was widely mocked after he attempted to pick up a 10-year-old boy at his rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday and nearly dropped him.

Ramaswamy interrupted his remarks after noticing two children seated together in the audience. According to video captured by Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), he asked whether the pair were brother and sister before turning his attention to the sign they were holding.

He read the message to the crowd and pointed out that the children's father was away on deployment, referring to the boy as a "proud military kid for Trump."

Ramaswamy then asked the 10-year-old boy, Hunter, to join him at the front of the room. The audience applauded and began chanting the boy’s name as he approached.

When Hunter reached the podium, Ramaswamy offered to lift him up so he could reach the microphone. He briefly appeared to struggle to keep hold of the child as he raised him, before regaining his grip and joking, “Big guy!” Hunter then delivered a one-word response into the microphone: “USA!”

You can watch what happened in the video below.

The viral moment had social media users cackling.


Two surveys released last week put Ramaswamy behind Democrat Amy Acton in the Ohio governor’s race, giving Acton a notable advantage in a state that has shifted toward Republicans in recent elections. A Suffolk University poll found Acton ahead 50% to 41%, her largest lead in that poll since February. She also led by 6 points in a Marist University survey, 50% to 44%.

A third poll, released Tuesday by Big Data Poll, offered a different picture, with Ramaswamy narrowly ahead of Acton, 45.1% to 42.7%. The conflicting results underscore how competitive the race remains. The contest is widely viewed as one of the tightest of the midterm elections, with the Cook Political Report classifying it as a toss-up.

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