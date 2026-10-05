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MAGA Colorado Gubernatorial Candidate Slammed After Video Of Him Laughing About Violently Assaulting His Wife Resurfaces

screenshot of Victor Marx and Byron Rodgers
The Protector Nation/YouTube

Colorado's Republican gubernatorial nominee Victor Marx sparked outrage after a resurfaced video of him laughingly recalling on a podcast in 2021 how he once slammed his wife into their front door to prove a point after she stopped training in martial arts went viral.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 05, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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In a 2021 video for a right-wing Christian podcast called The Protector Nation hosted by executive protection professional Byron Rodgers, Colorado pastor, self-described Christian Warrior, and Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx laughed about assaulting his wife to teach her a lesson.

Marx told Rodgers:

"My wife, true story. My wife, you know, we met at church, but the next thing I know, she’s coming to one of my, you know, training classes, and okay, it’s all good. You know, and of course I’m trying to show off every time I fight."
"I’m like, 'Hey'—we get married, she stopped training, and I’ll never forget our first little bitty house we rented. I mean, it was so tiny, six-seven hundred square feet. And she goes… I said, 'How come you stopped training?' She goes, 'I don’t need training. I’m married to a black belt Marine. I got you.'"
"And of course that infuriated me, right? 'You know, I’m not gonna be there all the time.' And it was funny because she goes, 'I can handle myself.' I said, 'You can?' And I remember grabbing her and slamming her into our front door. I mean, pretty… it was a decent push. It’d be a bouncer push, right? She hit that, bent over, and started crying, facing the opposite way."

As Marx recounted the assault, both men laughed.

You can see the moment here:

Award-winning 9NEWS Denver journalist Kyle Clark shared Marx's Facebook post announcing his upcoming damage control.

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Clark also found footage from 2014 where Marx blamed women for any domestic violence they suffer.

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People were appalled, yet unsurprised, that Marx was a GOP candidate for governor.


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Marx has drawn attention for his unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, outlandish claims about his past.

The avowed Christian nationalist's wildest stories include that he shot and killed a man when he was a child, killed an undisclosed number of people as an adult, called in a U.S. military airstrike as a civilian that resulted in the deaths of 70 ISIS fighters, completed 150 successful high-risk missions and rescued tens of thousands of women and children from human traffickers and conflict zones, and performed "tele-exorcisms" and engaged in spiritual warfare, hunted demons and faced "Satan in person."

Extensive investigations by Clark and other journalists have found nothing to support any of Marx's tall tales.

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