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Ryan Seacrest Just Showed Off His Insanely Ripped Abs In New Thirst Trap Photo—And Fans Are Stunned

Ryan Seacrest
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51-year-old American Idol and Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest showed off his ripped physique during a day off with a viral photo on social media—and the thirst is real.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 05, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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American Idol and Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest is known to be quite the entertainer, but viewers discovered a new form of entertainment this week when he posted a very surprising photo on Instagram.

While out on a bike ride, 51-year-old Seacrest posed shirtless while looking up at the sky with sunglasses.

In the caption, Seacrest simply wrote:

"This is what a day off looks like from start to finish."

The television show host had a well-defined six-pack and biceps. In a companion video, the videographer zoomed in on his back, where his muscles were similarly prominent, as Seacrest stared up at the moon.

You can see the post here:

Viewers and fellow celebrities were a mix of shocked and impressed by Seacrest's look.

Because honestly, this is an impressive achievement for anyone, but it becomes more impressive with age. At 51 years old, that's a lot of muscle definition!

But now viewers are imagining a television show host in a well-fitted suit on a bike ride.

@ryanseacrest/Instagram

@ryanseacrest/Instagram

@ryanseacrest/Instagram

@ryanseacrest/Instagram

@ryanseacrest/Instagram

@ryanseacrest/Instagram

@ryanseacrest/Instagram

@ryanseacrest/Instagram

@ryanseacrest/Instagram

@ryanseacrest/Instagram

Ryan Seacrest previously opened up on Entertainment Tonight about chasing the feeling of being "29 again" and "not like I'm 50." His journey so far has included a healthier, more mindful diet, cold plunges, steaming, and what he calls "over-exercising, over-training, [and] lots of recovery."

Seacrest explained that he's following a Mediterranean diet of vegetables and fish, though he allows deviations on special occasions and while traveling, valuing healthy choices, flexibility, and living life to the fullest over rigid rules.

Though his routine may not work for everyone, it's clear from his look that he's getting the results he was after, and as long as he's happy, and feeling a little more like himself, regardless of his number of years, that's what's most important!

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