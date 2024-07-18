Ryan Seacrest Shares Giddy Behind-The-Scenes Look At His First Day As 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host

Ryan Seacrest is just a tad excited about his new job as host of Wheel of Fortune.
Seacrest shared some behind-the-scenes snippets from his very first day of being on set—running, skipping, leaping for joy, and, of course, spinning the wheel.
He spun the wheel a lot, and who can blame him! At one point in the video, posted on Seacrests's Instagram, he spun the wheel and leaned in close to listen better.
He said:
"Listen to the wheel, it's iconic. I find it soothing."
Seacrest will be taking over for longtime host Pat Sajak, who Seacrest honored in a tweet back in 2023 when he was chosen for the show.
Folks were super excited for Seacrest to get started.
Others liked the little sneak peek behind the curtain of the show.
People think he's truly the best man for the job.
He's a seasoned host, after all.
People were reminded of how many decades the beloved show has been on the air.
Fans commented on Seacrest's excitement at seeing everything for the first time.
Or, perhaps, another big holiday.
Many people commented about the legacy Pat Sajack has left behind.
The show itself chimed in with the same energy as Seacrest.
Seacrest's installation as host will premiere this fall.