Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Ryan Seacrest Shares Giddy Behind-The-Scenes Look At His First Day As 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host

Ryan Seacrest Shares Giddy Behind-The-Scenes Look At His First Day As 'Wheel Of Fortune' Host
@ryanseacrest/Instagram

The new host of the long-running game show shared some photos and video of his first day of filming.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsJul 18, 2024
Joanna Edwards
Joanna Edwards wears many hats: student, data-wrangler and LGBTQ+ activist. Her main passion is writing, followed shortly by percussion, mediocre watercolor painting and scuba diving. A New Englander currently displaced to the South, she waits patiently for winter and its more reasonable weather.
See Full Bio

Ryan Seacrest is just a tad excited about his new job as host of Wheel of Fortune.

Seacrest shared some behind-the-scenes snippets from his very first day of being on set—running, skipping, leaping for joy, and, of course, spinning the wheel.

He spun the wheel a lot, and who can blame him! At one point in the video, posted on Seacrests's Instagram, he spun the wheel and leaned in close to listen better.

He said:

"Listen to the wheel, it's iconic. I find it soothing."

Seacrest will be taking over for longtime host Pat Sajak, who Seacrest honored in a tweet back in 2023 when he was chosen for the show.

Folks were super excited for Seacrest to get started.

@niikkii24/Instagram

@pokracki/Instagram

@kallastime/Instagram

Others liked the little sneak peek behind the curtain of the show.

@thestevepatterson/Instagram

@mrgabrelconrad/Instagram

People think he's truly the best man for the job.

@rick_funes/Instagram

@abrescybrown/Instagram

@louiseglobalstrings.com_/Instagram

He's a seasoned host, after all.

@klynn_mamacita/Instagram

People were reminded of how many decades the beloved show has been on the air.

@jerseygirlz77/Instagram

Fans commented on Seacrest's excitement at seeing everything for the first time.

@tavpooh/Instagram

@bellamieb/Instagram

@auntie_bc/Instagram

Or, perhaps, another big holiday.

@coralshield40/Instagram

Many people commented about the legacy Pat Sajack has left behind.

@kdroseauthor/Instagram

@momnanawife/Instagram

The show itself chimed in with the same energy as Seacrest.

@wheeloffortune/Instagram


Seacrest's installation as host will premiere this fall.

Latest News

Screenshot of J.D. Vance
2024 Election

JD Vance Got Laughs With A Cringey 'Political Violence' Joke During His RNC Speech

More from Entertainment/tv-and-movies

Screenshots of Kamala Harris and J.D. Vance
C-SPAN; NBC News

Kamala Harris Calls Out JD Vance For 'What He Didn't Say' During RNC Speech In Epic Takedown

In a fiery speech to supporters in North Carolina, Vice President Kamala Harris called out what J.D. Vance—former President Donald Trump's freshly selected running mate—"didn't say" in his speech accepting the VP nomination on Night 3 of the Republican National Convention.

Amid much talk about key conservative issues like immigration, the ongoing border crisis, and "law and order," he did not once mention what the GOP has explicitly laid out and is now attempting to distance itself from: Project 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Daniel Dale; Donald Trump
CNN; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

CNN Fact-Checker Debunks Trump's RNC Speech Lies For 2 Minutes Straight—And Yeah, It's A Lot

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale debunked lies former President Donald Trump told during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention, dedicating two minutes to picking apart Trump's many falsehoods.

Trump made numerous oddball remarks during his speech, particularly his reference that the world was "at peace" when he was in office until his political opponents "turned it into a planet of war," declaring that the planet is now "blowing up around us" due to Democratic policies.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Donald Trump and Tiffany Trump
C-SPAN

Trump Snubbed Daughter Tiffany As She Went In For A Kiss At The RNC—And People Are Team Tiffany

Social media users were sympathetic to Tiffany Trump after her father, former President Donald Trump, appeared to snub her as she went in for a kiss before his climactic speech accepting the GOP's presidential nomination.

Footage from early in the evening shows a smiling Tiffany walking up the stairs toward Trump, who clearly saw her. She then attempted to greet him with a kiss only to be ignored, as he looked out at the crowd beyond her, as she walked away looking dejected.

Keep ReadingShow less
Picture of Marjorie Taylor Greene seen on "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart
The Daily Show

Jon Stewart Just Pointed Out The Weird Noise MTG Made During Her RNC Speech—And Now We Can't Unhear It

Jon Stewart had a lot to unpack on Tuesday's airing of The Daily Show, given a wild week that included the shocking assassination attempt on former Republican President Donald Trump as well as the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which kicked off on Monday.

One specific highlight from the opening night of the RNC that Jon couldn't help but fixate on was far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene making strange sounds while addressing delegates during her speech.

Keep ReadingShow less
Justin Long and wife Kate Bosworth
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Smile Train

Justin Long Shares Wife Kate Bosworth's 'Really Romantic' Reaction To Him Pooping The Bed

Warning: soiler alert. Graphic bowel movement descriptions ahead.

Actor Justin Long had a romantic e-poo-phany about how much he loved his wife, actor Kate Bosworth, when he soiled the bed after suffering from food poisoning during a trip to Mexico.

Keep ReadingShow less