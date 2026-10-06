Skip to content

'Great British Baking Show' Judge Praised For Shutting Down Notion That Dessert Should Be Considered 'Naughty'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Chad Lowe's Oldest Daughter Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To 13-Year-Old Sister Who Died By Suicide

Kim Painter, Nixie Barbara, Mabel, Chad Lowe, and Fiona Hepler
@ichadlowe/Instagram

Following the devastating news that actor Chad Lowe's 13-year-old daughter Fiona died by suicide last week, her older sister Mabel penned a poignant tribute to her on Instagram.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 06, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Content warning: child death and suicide.

On September 29, 2026, Chad Lowe and his wife, Kim Painter, received the worst news parents can ever imagine: their 13-year-old daughter, Fiona Hepler Lowe, had died.

At that time, they shared a statement with People about her death:

"We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona."
"She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance."
"She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents."
"In fact, she was the light of our lives."

Here are some photos Lowe shared of his family on Instagram.

Together, Lowe and Painter are parents to three daughters: Fiona's older sister, 17-year-old Mabel, and her younger sister, 10-year-old Nixie Barbara.

Just two days after announcing her death, Lowe and Painter received confirmation that Fiona had died by suicide.

The medical examiner involved shared with People that Fiona passed at 1:14 AM on Tuesday, September 29, after being transported to a local hospital.

On October 3, 2026, 17-year-old Mabel shared a touching tribute for her late sister on Instagram.

She included a lengthy carousel of photos of the two of them together, growing up over the years, and a short but lovely caption.

Mabel wrote:

"I love you so much fiona"
"i wish your short time here was easier and i hope your mind is at ease now."
"I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive."
"I love you, i hope you knew just how much."

You can see her post here:

Fans, friends, and celebrities came together in the comments section to express their condolences.

@mabellowe_/Instagram

@mabellowe_/Instagram

@mabellowe_/Instagram

@mabellowe_/Instagram

@mabellowe_/Instagram

@mabellowe_/Instagram

@mabellowe_/Instagram

@mabellowe_/Instagram

@mabellowe_/Instagram

@mabellowe_/Instagram

Losing a loved one to suicide is always devastating, and even more so when they're young. May the Lowe and Painter families find comfort during this time, and as Mabel said, may Fiona's mind be at peace.


If you or someone you know is struggling, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

To find help outside the United States, the International Association for Suicide Prevention has resources available at https://findahelpline.com/i/iasp

Latest News

Megyn Kelly
Trending

Megyn Kelly Blasted After Implying Cornell 'Jane Doe' Should Be Grateful For Assault Since She's 'Not The Most Attractive Gal'

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Nebraska MAGA Rallygoers Erupt In Cheers After Trump Makes Bonkers Claim About Lawnmowers In Surreal Rally Clip

Screenshots of Abdul El-Sayed and JD Vance
Trending

Adbul El-Sayed Just Gave JD Vance A Hilariously Brutal New Nickname—And Ouch!

Screenshots of Dr. Mehmet Oz and Laura Ingraham
2026 Elections

Dr. Oz Just Made An Absurd Claim About The Price Of Butter—And Even Laura Ingraham Pushed Back

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Gabe Poirot
Fox News

Christian YouTuber Claims He Went To Heaven For 18 Days And Met Jesus In Bonkers Fox News Clip: 'Talk About Testosterone!'

Christian YouTuber Gabe Poirot raised eyebrows after he told former White House Press Secretary turned Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany that he met Jesus Christ while in an 18-day coma, describing him as a manly "mustang" filled with testosterone.

In October 2021, Poirot was seriously injured in an electric-skateboard crash. He was traveling at roughly 30 mph without a helmet when he flipped backward, striking his head and suffering a fractured skull.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gavin Newsom; Screenshot of Donald Trump
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; @Acyn/X

California Leaders Slam Trump After He Offers To Let Iran 'Take Out' Los Angeles And San Diego In Unhinged Speech

California Governor Gavin Newsom and other Democratic leaders in the state condemned President Donald Trump after he seemingly offered to let Iran bomb Los Angeles and San Diego as a "small price" for war.

Trump was speaking at a midterm campaign rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Monday to boost the campaign of GOP Senator Pete Ricketts when he argued that that high gas prices are a "small price to pay for keeping the world safe."

Keep ReadingShow less
Marina Hanly speaks out after being denied access to the women’s restroom at the Sportsman’s Club.
@marinafromrougaroux/Instagram

Punk Band Speaks Out After Ditching Show When Trans Band Member Was Denied Access To Women's Restroom At Venue

Superman may still be trying to prove he’s punk rock, but Rougaroux just made a pretty convincing case. The Vancouver punk band refused to play a scheduled show after singer Marina Hanly, who is transgender, was prevented from using the women’s restroom at a venue on Prince Edward Island.

Rougaroux was scheduled to perform at the Sportsman’s Club in Charlottetown during its cross-Canada tour. While unloading equipment, Hanly headed toward the women’s restroom—and things went south before she even made it inside.

Keep ReadingShow less
Karoline Leavitt
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Fox News Just Announced That Karoline Leavitt Is Joining The Network—And Everyone's Saying The Same Thing

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is raising eyebrows after Fox News announced she would join the network after stepping away from her Trump administration role following the birth of her baby.

Leavitt, a New Hampshire native, recently moved back to the state with her husband and two young children. She gave birth to her second child in May.

Keep ReadingShow less
Larry Bagby (left) and Tobias Jelinek recreate their iconic Hocus Pocus cemetery scene 33 years later.
@danskter_omz/Instagram; Walt Disney Pictures

'Hocus Pocus' Stars Recreate Iconic Scene 33 Years Later—And Fans Are Loving It

Someone must have lit the Black Flame Candle because 1993 just came back to life.

Omri Katz, Tobias Jelinek, and Larry Bagby reunited at Burial Hill in Massachusetts to recreate one of the 1993 film’s most memorable scenes, bringing Max, Jay, and Ice back together at the cemetery where their onscreen trouble began.

Keep ReadingShow less