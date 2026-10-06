Chad Lowe's Oldest Daughter Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To 13-Year-Old Sister Who Died By Suicide

Content warning: child death and suicide.
On September 29, 2026, Chad Lowe and his wife, Kim Painter, received the worst news parents can ever imagine: their 13-year-old daughter, Fiona Hepler Lowe, had died.
At that time, they shared a statement with People about her death:
"We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona."
"She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance."
"She was adored by her sisters, and she was deeply loved by her parents."
"In fact, she was the light of our lives."
Here are some photos Lowe shared of his family on Instagram.
Together, Lowe and Painter are parents to three daughters: Fiona's older sister, 17-year-old Mabel, and her younger sister, 10-year-old Nixie Barbara.
Just two days after announcing her death, Lowe and Painter received confirmation that Fiona had died by suicide.
The medical examiner involved shared with People that Fiona passed at 1:14 AM on Tuesday, September 29, after being transported to a local hospital.
On October 3, 2026, 17-year-old Mabel shared a touching tribute for her late sister on Instagram.
She included a lengthy carousel of photos of the two of them together, growing up over the years, and a short but lovely caption.
Mabel wrote:
"I love you so much fiona"
"i wish your short time here was easier and i hope your mind is at ease now."
"I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive."
"I love you, i hope you knew just how much."
You can see her post here:
Fans, friends, and celebrities came together in the comments section to express their condolences.
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Losing a loved one to suicide is always devastating, and even more so when they're young. May the Lowe and Painter families find comfort during this time, and as Mabel said, may Fiona's mind be at peace.
If you or someone you know is struggling, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.
To find help outside the United States, the International Association for Suicide Prevention has resources available at https://findahelpline.com/i/iasp