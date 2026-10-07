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Dr. Oz Just Made An Absurd Claim About The Price Of Butter—And Even Laura Ingraham Pushed Back

Screenshots of Dr. Mehmet Oz and Laura Ingraham
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Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz got an unexpected fact-check from Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday after he tried to claim that butter only costs a dollar.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 07, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz was fact-checked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham of all people after he claimed that butter only costs a dollar.

As Americans continue to feel the crunch of a nationwide affordability crisis, Trump administration officials are doing their best to temper the public's concerns in the weeks before the midterm elections, which are already projected to go pretty badly for Republicans.

Oz had some grocery items in front of him when he said:

"You have no idea what things are going to cost. I brought you some things as an example. We went grocery shopping, stick of butter, bag of peanuts. Butter in America, it's about a buck for a stick like this."

Ingraham quickly interrupted him:

"Where are you shopping? It's not a buck, it's like four."

Indeed, the butter Oz brought with him on Ingraham's program is Trader Joe’s Cultured Salted Butter, which costs $4.99 for an 8.8-ounce package. By comparison, the average U.S. retail price for a pound of stick butter is roughly $4, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data.

Oz tried to save face:

"I just bought this, so it's close to that. Maybe it's going bad."

You can watch what happened in the video below.

People were not impressed.


This isn't the first time Oz has shown he has no idea what he's talking about when it comes to the price of groceries.

He once made a now-infamous video in which he cluelessly attempted to buy groceries for his wife. The video, first posted in April of 2022, featured Oz shopping in a supermarket for ingredients for crudité and complaining the $20 total for those ingredients was too high.

The original video turned Oz into even more of a punchline after he blamed then-President Joe Biden for the price of groceries and complained a $6 jar of salsa was too expensive.

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