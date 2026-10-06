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White House Lashes Out At 'Big Bang Theory' Creator After He Calls Trump A 'Piece Of Sh*t' In Blistering Speech

Chuck Lorre; Donald Trump
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images; Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via Getty Images

After Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre called President Trump a "bloated orange piece of sh*t" during his acceptance speech at a charity event at the end of September, a White House spokesperson told him to seek "psychiatric help."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 06, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Television writer and producer Chuck Lorre, who first gained success in the 1990s with shows like Grace Under Fire and Dharma & Greg, delivered a speech that got MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's White House hot and bothered.

While accepting an award at the Project Angel Food Angel Awards in Los Angeles, the Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men creator called Trump a "bloated orange piece of sh*t" and a "Russian asset." Lorre also took a swipe at First Lady Melania Trump.

Lorre told the crowd:

"Sure, I’d love to stand here and talk about my deep yearning for a more compassionate government, one that prioritizes the health and welfare of its citizens. But the burden of my profession demands that I take this opportunity to say a few words about that bloated orange piece of sh*t in the White House."
"I’d love to express my gratitude to all the people who’ve devoted their lives to making Project Angel Food an oasis for those in need. That would be my preference. But because I’m a comedy writer, I have no choice but to explain how I wake up every morning, turn on CNN to see if the president of the United States had a heart attack while straining to take a dump."

You can see a clip from the speech here:

youtube.com

Lorre added:

"I’d love to encourage you to pull out your wallets and contribute to this amazing organization, but my need to cause laughter forces me to question how a country can embrace a smart, educated, warm, funny first lady like Michelle Obama and somehow be OK with a surgically enhanced, cold-hearted Yugoslavian escort who clearly hates her husband."
@creaturika

always love someone using their platform to speak the truth #politics #trump #bots #chucklorre #comedy

Lorre ended his speech with his own version of the Serenity Prayer, saying:

"God, grant me the serenity to no longer give a sh*t about all the stupid people in this country, the courage to say Donald Trump is a Russian asset who traded teenagers with Jeffrey Epstein, and the wisdom to end on a cheap laugh."

While plenty of people concurred with Lorre's description and sentiment about the POTUS...

@MariaHernandez-bu6uv/YouTube


@theresa29569/YouTube

...the White House was not amused by Lorre's comedy.

As has come to be expected, the Trump administration responded to the roast of their leader with insults of their own.

On Saturday, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said in an official statement to Fox News:

"Chuck Lorre should immediately seek psychiatric help to treat his severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has completely rotted his peanut-sized brain."

People found the White House's response typically insecure and childish.

r/entertainment/Reddit


r/entertainment/Reddit


'Big Bang Theory' creator Chuck Lorre called Melania Trump a 'surgically enhanced, cold hearted Yugoslavian escort who clearly hates her husband' during an insult-laced speech at a Hollywood charity gala.Note, that Donorrhea didn't say he disagreed.

[image or embed]
— Askme (@askme99.bsky.social) October 3, 2026 at 10:07 PM


r/entertainment/Reddit


r/entertainment/Reddit


Wow, wow, wow! White House has an opinion about mental health but doesn’t see its current tenant?
— KymeM (@kymem.bsky.social) October 5, 2026 at 1:57 AM


r/entertainment/Reddit


@theresisterpost/Bluesky


r/entertainment/Reddit


@ozwiltshire/Bluesky


r/entertainment/Reddit

In addition to the POTUS and FLOTUS, Lorre poked fun at Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Democrats who embrace the "far-left woke culture."

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