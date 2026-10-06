Pete Davidson Sparks Backlash After Criticizing Female Influencers Who 'Do Nothing' And Make '$40 Million A Year'

As a Saturday Night Live alum and actor with roles in comedic works like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Dog Man, Pete Davidson has made a career of offering up performances that make people laugh and keep them entertained.
While he performs for a camera, he does not believe that social media influencers should be granted the same recognition as "entertainers," especially when they're female social media influencers who "do nothing" to make millions.
During a Variety "Ask a Local" interview, Davidson did not hold back when asked about people treating social media as a career path.
"It's bad, and it makes me sad, you know."
"And girls are just talking to themselves on there, and they're like, 'Okay, come get ready with me.'"
"And I'm like, 'Who the f**k are you? What do you do? Nothing. What the f**k is this?'"
He continued:
"They make 40 million a year. What?!"
"And then I'm like, 'The world's broken.'"
Davidson said he felt "really old," especially when women around his age participated.
"There's girls my age that go on TikTok, and they'll, like, mutter like a thing and then do this, like, dance."
"And I'm like, 'What the f**k are you doing?' This is insane."
"Does no one else see how f**king insane and lame this is?"
"And these girls are, like, super famous. Like, everyone's like, 'Oh my god, I can't believe.'"
Davidson ended the segment by bringing up OnlyFans, quipping that he had another career path in mind if acting ever stopped working for him, and even suggested that everyone could just choose that path.
You can watch the video here:
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#PeteDavidson mocks social media influencers who “do nothing” and make “$40 million a year”: “Does no one else see how f*cking insane and lame this is?” Watch the full video on Variety's YouTube channel.
TikTokers were divided over Davidson's take on social media influencers. Some loudly agreed with his point of view.
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Others were suspicious of Davidson's take, some calling it a form of projection or jealousy.
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Some were also critical of his use of the word "girls" for adult women, as well as only picking on female influencers, while there are many male and LGBTQ+ creators who do "get ready with me"-style videos.
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Davidson is obviously skeptical of social media as a career option, and while everyone's welcome to their own opinion, calling out only "girls" for choosing that path is certainly worth addressing.