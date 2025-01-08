Mexican President Perfectly Mocks Trump With Proposed Name Change For U.S.

If that category placement seems odd, consider that the Golden Globes do not have a horror category—but if you've seen the film, you might have an opinion or two about its wildly dark sense of humor.

But nonetheless, it was a glorious moment for one of the country's most successful and recognizable actors, marking her first major win from a major awards body, and her daughters were thrilled beyond belief.

A video shared by Moore's daughter Scout Larue Willis—one of three daughters Moore has with now-retired actor Bruce Willis—shows the family's at first nervous and then jubilant reaction the moment Moore's name was announced.

Scout included the following caption:



"SHE DID IT 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭"

You can see the video below.

She later shared a picture of the moment Moore came home with her award, beaming while surrounded by her children, who are clearly over the moon, captioned:



"A night so joyful we barely took any photos! WHAT A GLORIOUS MOMENT!"

You can see it below.



People were moved and openly congratulated Moore.







Moore is the clear frontrunner to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for The Substance in a role that has drawn comparisons to her own highs and lows as a performer.

The story of a down-on-her-luck former Hollywood star who is fired from her aerobics program and uses an experimental beauty treatment to restore her young beauty with disastrous results, The Substance has captivated audiences in large part because of Moore's performance, described as the most raw and vulnerable of her career.

Moore was once the world's highest paid female actor before a series of box office bombs—notably Striptease—led to her losing significant status as the lead of numerous Hollywood hits. Her campaign for equal and even higher pay was controversial at the time, pioneering efforts among women in the film industry to get paid what they're worth that have garnered more visibility and success.

These efforts led to Moore being labeled as "difficult" and she spent much of the last 25 years without a significant hit to her name, though with the occasional well-received role in independent productions. These low points, she said in her acceptance speech, were all the more painful because of a producer who once insulted her as a "popcorn actress," implying she did not deserve high-caliber roles or awards recognition.

In accepting the first major award she's received for acting in her 45-year career, Moore said the experience "corroded me over time to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I’ve done what I was supposed to do.”

But the "absolutely bonkers" script for the The Substance drew her in immediately, she said, revived her passion for acting, “and the universe told me that ‘You’re not done.’”