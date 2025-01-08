Mexican President Perfectly Mocks Trump With Proposed Name Change For U.S.

After President-elect Donald Trump pitched changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the "Gulf of America," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum trolled him in a press conference, giving him a valuable history lesson backed by a very old map.
Earlier, Trump, who bashed Mexico as a “very dangerous place” that was “essentially run by the cartels," said:
“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country.”
During her Wednesday morning news conference, Sheinbaum presented a world map dating back to 1607. The map labeled North America as "Mexican America" and identified the Gulf of Mexico by its current name—169 years before the founding of the United States.
Pointing to the map and smiling, she said:
“Why don’t we call it America Mexicana? It sounds pretty, no?”
"Since 1607, the Gulf of Mexico has been recognized [by this name] internationally."
Sheinbaum said Trump is "misinformed" by Mexico's issues with cartels, saying:
“In Mexico, the people rule. And we are going to collaborate and understand each other with the government of President Trump, I am sure of it, defending our sovereignty as a free, independent and sovereign country.”
You can see what she did in the video below.
People appreciated Sheinbaum's action and proceeded to mock Trump themselves.
Sheinbaum later went further in addressing Trump's claims about cartels and also emphasized her government's commitment to combating illegal drug distribution.
Mexican authorities have recently announced significant seizures of fentanyl—a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin—as well as chemical precursors. Last month, officials reported the largest fentanyl pill seizure in the country's history, totaling over a ton.
While acknowledging concerns about fentanyl in Mexico, Sheinbaum noted that the issue is not as pervasive as in the United States, where the drug has been linked to tens of thousands of overdose deaths.