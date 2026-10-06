Elon Musk Dragged After Making Embarrassingly Predictable Move To Please Trump

At the end of September, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled "Inaugurating The Era Of Super Intelligence," mandating all executive branch departments and agencies use his new term, "super intelligence" or SI, for the technology known the world over as "artificial intelligence" or AI.
Trump, who seems obsessed with renaming things, had unveiled his new name for AI in a speech before the United Nations General Assembly after previously complaining that he didn't like AI because he hates the word "artificial." Trump's latest rebrand came during a luncheon with tech leaders to discuss the technology.
Now Elon Muck, tech investor and the holder of billions of dollars of United States government contracts, has announced he'll play along with Trump.
In a post to his social media platform X, Musk wrote:
"No more AI"
"SI"
"It’s better"
Musk backed his claim by posting the cover of a book about super intelligence that made the term popular within tech vernacular. The term was not synonymous with AI.
Super intelligence was coined by philosopher Nick Bostrom in his book Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies to refer to the hypothetical offshoot of artificial intelligence where machine-based intelligence exceeds that of humans and becomes a threat.
Bostrom defined superintelligence as "any intellect that greatly exceeds the cognitive performance of humans in virtually all domains of interest."
When an X user asked if Musk would direct the companies he invested in to change their terminology as well, he confirmed he would.
X user X Freeze asked:
"Any possibility of renaming to SpaceXSI??"
Musk responded:
"Yes, we will make that change"
People called out Musk for capitulating to Trump's latest pointless name change.
Oligarchy is ridiculous, part 247839
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— Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) October 4, 2026 at 11:02 AM
@elektrotimmy/X
The Epstein Class sticks together
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— MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) October 4, 2026 at 11:07 AM
Musk didn't specify a timeline for the changes to the companies he controls.