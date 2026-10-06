Skip to content

Robert De Niro And Mark Ruffalo Epically Unload On Trump During 'Hands Off Our Vote' Event

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Elon Musk Dragged After Making Embarrassingly Predictable Move To Please Trump

Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Jay Clayton, Elon Musk, and David O. Sacks
Tierney L. Cross/Pool/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

X owner Elon Musk sparked mockery after making a groveling move following President Trump's renaming of artificial intelligence to "super intelligence."

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 06, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

At the end of September, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled "Inaugurating The Era Of Super Intelligence," mandating all executive branch departments and agencies use his new term, "super intelligence" or SI, for the technology known the world over as "artificial intelligence" or AI.

Trump, who seems obsessed with renaming things, had unveiled his new name for AI in a speech before the United Nations General Assembly after previously complaining that he didn't like AI because he hates the word "artificial." Trump's latest rebrand came during a luncheon with tech leaders to discuss the technology.

Now Elon Muck, tech investor and the holder of billions of dollars of United States government contracts, has announced he'll play along with Trump.

In a post to his social media platform X, Musk wrote:

"No more AI"
"SI"
"It’s better"

Musk backed his claim by posting the cover of a book about super intelligence that made the term popular within tech vernacular. The term was not synonymous with AI.

Super intelligence was coined by philosopher Nick Bostrom in his book Superintelligence: Paths, Dangers, Strategies to refer to the hypothetical offshoot of artificial intelligence where machine-based intelligence exceeds that of humans and becomes a threat.

Bostrom defined superintelligence as "any intellect that greatly exceeds the cognitive performance of humans in virtually all domains of interest."

When an X user asked if Musk would direct the companies he invested in to change their terminology as well, he confirmed he would.

X user X Freeze asked:

"Any possibility of renaming to SpaceXSI??"

Musk responded:

"Yes, we will make that change"

People called out Musk for capitulating to Trump's latest pointless name change.

View on Threads



Oligarchy is ridiculous, part 247839

[image or embed]
— Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) October 4, 2026 at 11:02 AM



@elektrotimmy/X


The Epstein Class sticks together

[image or embed]
— MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) October 4, 2026 at 11:07 AM




View on Threads




Musk didn't specify a timeline for the changes to the companies he controls.

Latest News

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker shared a daughter, Aurora, before Urker’s sudden death at age 34.
Celebrities

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Breaks Her Silence After The Sudden Death Of Her Ex-Partner At Age 34

Rafael Cruz; JD Vance
Donald Trump

Ted Cruz Calls JD Vance 'Insecure' As Feud Heats Up Over Potential 2028 Presidential Race Clash

Ryan Seacrest
Celebrities

Ryan Seacrest Just Showed Off His Insanely Ripped Abs In New Thirst Trap Photo—And Fans Are Stunned

Alyson Hannigan
Celebrities

'Buffy' Star Alyson Hannigan Just Shared A Selfie With Her 14-Year-Old Daughter—And They Could Be Twins

More from People/donald-trump

Photographs of Elisa Donovan and Brittany Murphy in the film "Clueless".
Paramount Pictures

'Clueless' Star Reveals Alarming Encounter 4 Years Before Brittany Murphy's Death: 'Something Is Not Okay'

Brittany Murphy tragically died at the age of 32 in 2009, precluding a potentially illustrious career.

Indeed, prior to her untimely death, Murphy left a fairly impressive legacy, demonstrating considerable range in films like Girl, Interrupted to being part of the voice cast of the long-running King of The Hill.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nicolas Cage
Eric Charbonneau/Roadside Attractions via Getty Images

Nicolas Cage Sparks Fan Debate After Saying The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Turning Into A 'Glorified WWE'

Actor Nicolas Cage has never been known to shy away from saying what's on his mind, but his most recent quip has sparked a bit of heat among fans.

During a recent interview at Fan Expo Dallas, Cage did the one thing sure to get fans heated nowadays: criticized the superhero movie-industrial-complex in Hollywood.

Keep ReadingShow less
screenshot of Victor Marx and Byron Rodgers
The Protector Nation/YouTube

MAGA Colorado Gubernatorial Candidate Slammed After Video Of Him Laughing About Violently Assaulting His Wife Resurfaces

In a 2021 video for a right-wing Christian podcast called The Protector Nation hosted by executive protection professional Byron Rodgers, Colorado pastor, self-described Christian Warrior, and Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx laughed about assaulting his wife to teach her a lesson.

Marx told Rodgers:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Vivek Ramaswamy picking up boy
RSBN

Vivek Ramaswamy Dragged After Awkwardly Picking Up Kid At Rally And Almost Dropping Him In Bizarre Viral Clip

Ohio Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was widely mocked after he attempted to pick up a 10-year-old boy at his rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday and nearly dropped him.

Ramaswamy interrupted his remarks after noticing two children seated together in the audience. According to video captured by Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), he asked whether the pair were brother and sister before turning his attention to the sign they were holding.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Tom Cotton
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump Gives Out MAGA Senator's Cell Number In Angry Screed Over His Opposition To Daylight Saving Time Bill

After Arkansas Republican Senator Tom Cotton said he would not move forward with legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, President Donald Trump lashed out on social media by posting Cotton's purported cell phone number.

When Daylight Saving Time ends in the autumn, clocks are turned back one hour to standard time, moving an hour of daylight from the evening into the morning. The Sunshine Protection Act, which passed the House in July, would instead make Daylight Saving Time permanent, keeping that additional hour of daylight in the evening year-round.

Keep ReadingShow less