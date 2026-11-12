Adbul El-Sayed Has Surprise Offer For Trump While Pitching Medicare-For-All Program During Live Interview

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed said he would consider putting President Donald Trump's name on a healthcare program if Trump backs a Medicare-for-all plan.
El-Sayed, a former public health official, was speaking to CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins about his legislative priorities once he takes office in January now that he's won Michigan's Senate seat. It was during this interview that he made a very specific offer to the president.
He said:
“Donald, if you’re watching, we can put your name on it. I know you like to put your name on stuff. You can finally meet the unmet promise in America to guarantee everybody healthcare. So, it’s on the table if you want to do it.”
When Collins asked him if he is being serious, El-Sayed replied:
“I’m absolutely serious. I don’t care what it’s called. I want people to have healthcare in this country.”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Trump has continued to place his name and face at the center of American governance, part of a broader administration campaign to weave Trump's name and image more deeply into the country's public institutions and national identity.
Trump's name or likeness has appeared in a growing number of prominent places, including the Kennedy Center, banners displayed on federal buildings, U.S. passports, and national parks passes.
The administration has also promoted a $1 million gold card visa program bearing his name, and Trump has even unveiled plans for his presidential library that include displaying a gold statue of himself.
Critics have condemned these projects as further examples of Trump's narcissism and cult of personality–but when you think about what El-Sayed is proposing, it just might work given what we know about how Trump operates. The president is notoriously susceptible to flattery.
So why not go for it?
Trump's ego is enormous so we don't blame El-Sayed for putting that idea out there.