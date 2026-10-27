Heidi Klum Teases Highly-Anticipated 2026 Halloween Costume—And Fans Have Theories Already

No one does a Halloween costume quite like Heidi Klum.

Every year, the Queen of Halloween dazzles and spooks crowds with her extreme commitment to the bit. Last year, at her annual All Hallows Eve party held at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, Klum appeared as a lizard-like rendition of Medusa with a long tail dragging behind her.

While last year she promised a costume that would be "very ugly" and "very scary," this year she's promised something with more of a gore factor, namely something "bloody."

With less than a week left until Halloween, Klum teased a zoomed-in shot of a piece of her costume, asking:

"What's my costume?"

The close-up must show a sculpted prosthetic, and the colorful pieces could easily either be an odd arrangement of organs or a collection of coral reef organisms.

Since her main clue leading up to this photo was that the costume would be "bloody," it seems more likely that this is something more graphic with organs, like something from a medical show or a horror-fueled dystopian zombie show, than something from under the sea.

You can see the close-up clue here:

Fans offered a range of theories, from the mushroom-like zombie from The Last of Us to the horrific premise of The Substance.

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

A few saw the possibility for something more oceanic, like a coral reef, Ursula from The Little Mermaid, or a figure inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean.

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

Some didn't offer their interpretations, however, and simply voiced their excitement to witness another Heidi Klum horrific fashion creation.

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

Between her love of fashion, horror, and Halloween, Klum never fails to amaze her fans, and surely this year will be no different.

From organs, inside-out or otherwise, to Ursula, to a character on a recent television show, there are many directions that this costume ultimately could go, and it will be a pleasant surprise, surely even to those who guessed correctly in the comments!

The only thing left is to wait, get in the Halloween spirit, and brace ourselves for the reveal.