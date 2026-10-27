Skip to content

Catholic Leaders Slam Trump White House For Turning Private Prayer Into Political Photo Op

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Heidi Klum Teases Highly-Anticipated 2026 Halloween Costume—And Fans Have Theories Already

Heidi Klum
Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The Queen of Halloween shared a close-up of a bizarre, flesh-like prosthetic on Instagram to tease fans about this year's costume, prompting guesses ranging from The Substance to The Last of Us.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 27, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

No one does a Halloween costume quite like Heidi Klum.

Every year, the Queen of Halloween dazzles and spooks crowds with her extreme commitment to the bit. Last year, at her annual All Hallows Eve party held at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City, Klum appeared as a lizard-like rendition of Medusa with a long tail dragging behind her.

While last year she promised a costume that would be "very ugly" and "very scary," this year she's promised something with more of a gore factor, namely something "bloody."

With less than a week left until Halloween, Klum teased a zoomed-in shot of a piece of her costume, asking:

"What's my costume?"

The close-up must show a sculpted prosthetic, and the colorful pieces could easily either be an odd arrangement of organs or a collection of coral reef organisms.

Since her main clue leading up to this photo was that the costume would be "bloody," it seems more likely that this is something more graphic with organs, like something from a medical show or a horror-fueled dystopian zombie show, than something from under the sea.

You can see the close-up clue here:

Fans offered a range of theories, from the mushroom-like zombie from The Last of Us to the horrific premise of The Substance.

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

A few saw the possibility for something more oceanic, like a coral reef, Ursula from The Little Mermaid, or a figure inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean.

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

Some didn't offer their interpretations, however, and simply voiced their excitement to witness another Heidi Klum horrific fashion creation.

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

Between her love of fashion, horror, and Halloween, Klum never fails to amaze her fans, and surely this year will be no different.

From organs, inside-out or otherwise, to Ursula, to a character on a recent television show, there are many directions that this costume ultimately could go, and it will be a pleasant surprise, surely even to those who guessed correctly in the comments!

The only thing left is to wait, get in the Halloween spirit, and brace ourselves for the reveal.

Latest News

Screenshot of Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Heckler At MAGA Rally In Mississippi Rips Trump With All-Time Zing—And The Videos Are Priceless

Black Florida Couple Outraged After Parents Call Cops On Their 3-Year-Old Son For Being 'Too Good' At Youth Soccer Game
Viral Post

Black Florida Couple Outraged After Parents Call Cops On Their 3-Year-Old Son For Being 'Too Good' At Youth Soccer Game

Jennifer Lawrence; Connor Wood
Celebrities

'Dancing With The Stars' Contestant Has Priceless Reaction After Jennifer Lawrence Reveals He Once Ignored Her

Donald Trump; Bill Maher
Donald Trump

Trump Drops Epic 1,300-Word Truth Social Rant Against Bill Maher After White House Dinner—And Yikes

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Bill Clinton; Donald Trump
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Bill Clinton Mocks Trump's Rose Garden Renovation With Savage Liberace Comparison—And We Totally See It

Former President Bill Clinton criticized Congress for failing to push back against President Donald Trump's Rose Garden renovation, comparing it to the style of the late pianist and performer Liberace, who was known for gaudy gold costumes and flashy choreography.

The Oval Office has also been significantly revamped since Trump took office in January 2025. It features, among other things, a fireplace adorned with gold cherubs and medallions, surrounded by portraits of American statesmen in ornate gold frames and shelves filled with gilded figurines, urns, and freshly-installed Rococo mirrors.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Grosses Out The Internet With Crass Comment About Nicki Minaj's Body At MAGA Rally

President Donald Trump disgusted observers after he singled out rapper Nicki Minaj during a Michigan campaign rally on Sunday, complimenting her "beautiful" backside.

Just days ago, Trump raised eyebrows after revealing at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, that he was "examining" Republican Senator Jon Husted's "body" while Husted was speaking, even commenting on Husted's butt. Trump made similar comments about Husted at the Michigan event, later adding, “off the record, women yes, men no.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Stella Parton
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

Dolly Parton's Sister Accuses Republicans Of Rigging Voting Machines In Tennessee After Alarming Incident

Stella Parton, a performer in her own right from a family of talented singers that included her older sister Dolly, has consistently been far more vocal online than her legendary sibling when it comes to social causes and politics. Stella Parton has never held back on voicing her support for social justice and basic human rights and her opposition to fascism, oppression, and bigotry.

And she doesn't mince words when she calls things, or people, out.

Keep ReadingShow less
Natalie Nunn; North West
Paras Griffin/Getty Images; Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Reality TV Star Pulls 'Uno Reverse' After North West Dresses As Her For Halloween With Exaggerated Chin

Halloween is supposed to be all fun and games! But when you choose your costume, choose wisely—unless you want someone to return the favor.

North West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 13-year-old daughter, usually presents several Halloween costumes per year, as is the norm among celebrities, who usually do one costume per week or one per day in the final days leading up to Halloween.

Keep ReadingShow less