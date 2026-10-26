Dolly Parton's Sister Accuses Republicans Of Rigging Voting Machines In Tennessee After Alarming Incident

Stella Parton, a performer in her own right from a family of talented singers that included her older sister Dolly, has consistently been far more vocal online than her legendary sibling when it comes to social causes and politics. Stella Parton has never held back on voicing her support for social justice and basic human rights and her opposition to fascism, oppression, and bigotry.
And she doesn't mince words when she calls things, or people, out.
Taking to her Facebook page, Stella Parton recently voiced her concerns over irregularities she witnessed while voting early in Nashville, Tennessee. The country music capital uses electronic voting machines instead of paper ballots.
In a series of posts on Wednesday, October 21, Parton shared:
"In Tennessee last week at the Hermitage Library where I voted, I had to go back three times and correct my vote because it kept defaulting to Marsha Blackburn."
"I would never vote for her for anything."
"I’m putting this out here because when we vote, we take it seriously but we try not to hold up the long lines."
"Do it anyway. Don’t let them rig this election."
She later commented twice on her post, adding:
"And we have people asking why we’re so angry. I’m more frightened and frustrated than angry."
"This is so sad and heartbreaking but to think this is what it’s come to makes me angry for every good and innocent person in this country."
"To think people like Elon Musk and Russian bots may be upended another election makes my skin crawl."
"May they all die and worms eat them."
You can see her post and comments here:
Stella Parton/Facebook
On Thursday, Parton added a post with more of her thoughts about what happened, writing:
"When you are an honest person like most of us are, we try to trust the process but I’m livid over this, not only for myself but for every other voter in this country. I’m so angry by all this devision in our country mainly caused by the Republican Party and their lack of accountability..."
"...This voting issue will turn out like everything else they stick their noses into, a freaking disaster. The news media will rattle on for weeks but nothing will be done. Pointing out the corruption and incompetence is a daily occurrence by me and countless others."
"We’re screaming into the void while Bot farms attack our posts constantly. All while they are playing God with our lives. Wake up America we are on the precipice of destruction."
You can see her follow-up post here:
Stella Parton/Facebook
Parton excoriated MAGA Republican President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, tech investor Elon Musk, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in her post, citing the attacks on Ukraine and Iran and the genocide in Gaza.
As for the voting machines, Parton wasn't alone in reporting irregularities in Tennessee and other red states.
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WSMV 4 News reported that Williamson County, Tennessee, voters reported ballot machines registered a different candidate than the one they selected, requiring multiple attempts to correct.
The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office directed voters to carefully check the review screen on the voting machine and the paper record it prints out before submitting their ballot. Any irregularities should be directed to poll officials before casting their ballot.
The complaints are coming after Trump led the MAGA crowd at the first-ever midterm Republican National Convention in Dallas, Texas, in a pledge to "cheat like Hell" to secure victory in the midterms.
Trump has been accusing others of cheating in every election when he didn't get the result he wanted for years. As they say, every accusation is a confession.