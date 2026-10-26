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Trump Grosses Out The Internet With Crass Comment About Nicki Minaj's Body At MAGA Rally

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Russell Brand
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Russell Brand's Resurfaced Confession About Repeatedly Kicking His Dog Down The Stairs Has The Internet Livid

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Donald Trump

Obama's Hilariously Accurate Joke About Trump's White House Renovations Has The MAGA Faithful Up In Arms

Donald Trump; Barack Obama
Donald Trump

Trump Melts Down After 'Grossly Incompetent' Obama Epically Rips Him In Rally Speech

Gillian Anderson on a red carpet premier.
Celebrities

Gillian Anderson Reveals Bizarre Rule 'X-Files' Creator Made Her Dialogue Follow For Nine Years—And Whoa

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Paul Rudd Was Just Spotted Peering Into The Brooklyn Store That's Feuding With Kelly Clarkson—And The Jokes Are On Point

Celebrities: They're just like us!

They get annoyed when they get bad customer service, like Kelly Clarkson, and they get hella nosey when the drama goes viral on the internet—like, it turns out, Paul Rudd.

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Canadian Candidate Goes Viral After Turning Defaced Campaign Signs Into Hilarious Viral Video

After pouring time and effort into a project, seeing all your hard work disrespected can draw justified anger. But a Canadian woman running for political office decided to turn the lemons life—or, more specifically, vandals—handed her into pitch perfect lemonade.

Lisa Kearns is a former city councilor who vacated her Ward 2 seat to run for mayor of Burlington, Ontario, Canada—a city of about 187,000 people on the western shore of Lake Ontario. Kearns discovered several of her campaign signs featuring her photo had been vandalized over the Canadian Thanksgiving (observed the second Monday of October) long weekend.

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Christina Ricci Just Dropped A Brutal Truth Bomb On A 71-Year-Old MAGA Voter—And Fans Are Applauding

Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci did not mince words after a 71-year-old MAGA voter on Threads vowed to "vote straight Red" in the upcoming midterm elections.

Threads user @janhunterlan, with the midterms just under two weeks away, identified herself as a 71-year-old with an entire family "in California, Texas, Arizona, and Michigan, plus Pensilvania [sic]" that "will be voting straight Red" on November 3.

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NBA Star Sparks Backlash After Saying That Changing His Infant Son's Diapers Is 'Not My Job'

It's 2026, but NBA star LaMelo Ball apparently hasn't gotten the memo that fatherhood has moved beyond the 1950s. The Minnesota Timberwolves point guard is catching heat after declaring that changing his infant son's diapers is "not my job."

The 25-year-old made the eyebrow-raising admission during an Inside the NBA interview with Ernie Johnson Jr. ahead of his October 21 debut with Minnesota.

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Fans Are Divided Over How 'Dancing With The Stars' Handled Punishing Pro Who Insinuated That He Wanted To Slap Female Judge

A heated debate has erupted among Dancing With the Stars fans after pro Val Chmerkovskiy made a joke about wanting to slap his female coworker.

The incident occurred after judge Carrie Ann Inaba criticized Chmerkovskiy's wife, fellow pro Jenna Johnson.

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