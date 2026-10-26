What started as a nod to the franchise's original logo spiraled into Nazi comparisons, World War II jokes, and a quiet profile picture change that gave fans even more to discuss.

On October 21, the Atlanta Falcons unveiled a new X profile picture featuring a black falcon against red, gold, black, and cream stripes. Inspired by the team's original 1966 logo, the bird's silhouette formed the letter F.

The team kept its announcement brief, but the internet had plenty to say:

New PFP 👀 https://t.co/gBXWISJav4

— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 21, 2026

The post racked up more than 49 million views, turning what should have been a simple profile picture update into a viral controversy. But to understand why the Falcons chose the design in the first place, we have to go back to the franchise's beginnings.

Atlanta was awarded an NFL franchise in 1965. Its original logo debuted the following year, featuring a black falcon shaped like an F, with colors reflecting the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Georgia schoolteacher Julia Elliott gave the Falcons their name—and a fitting explanation:

“The Falcon is proud and dignified, with great courage and fight. It never drops its prey. It is deadly and has a great sporting tradition.”

Proud? Dignified? Absolutely. Nazi comparisons? Probably not what Elliott had in mind.

Some viewers saw an unsettling resemblance to the Nazi Eagle, an emblem used by Adolf Hitler's regime featuring an eagle clutching a swastika. The Falcons' design featured no swastika, but its silhouette and striped backdrop still drew serious side-eye.

One X user offered an unsolicited history lesson:

“I must say, I was not expecting to wake up this morning to see that the Atlanta Falcons are preparing to invade Poland.”

The Nazi Eagle isn't merely a disturbing historical symbol. Variations have been appropriated by modern neo-Nazis, amid reports from researchers and watchdogs of resurgent white supremacist activity across the United States.

Groups including the Aryan Freedom Network, extremist active clubs, and The Base have attracted attention through recruitment and public demonstrations. Atlanta was looking back to 1966, but the associations viewers raised remain relevant today.

And the historical comparisons didn't stop there:





This wasn't the Falcons' first encounter with such comparisons. Their vintage helmet logo sparked similar reactions in 2024.

Here's the earlier design that also raised eyebrows:

#NewProfilePic https://t.co/VLqJvFkrSQ

— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 25, 2024

Not the Falcons bringing Nazi bird chic back for another season.

So, by October 23, the Falcons tried to inconspicuously replace their profile picture with a less controversial red helmet featuring the familiar black falcon. No announcement, no explanation, no Nazi bird chic.

Check out the updated look:

Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) on X @AtlantaFalcons/X

The original X post remained online, along with its controversial replies. And while some fans welcomed the switch, others wanted the striped design back.

One X user demanded its return:

“Change your pfp back, you cowards! Yall cant give us good football, at least give us the most fire logo/color scheme in the League.”

Apparently, changing the picture wasn't enough to end the debate. Fans had opinions about the design, its removal, and just about everything in between.

Here's how the rest of social media reacted:





























After all that noise, the Falcons finally gave fans something to celebrate on the field. On Sunday, Atlanta defeated the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers 29–20, improving to 3–4 in its throwback uniforms. Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes, while the defense forced four turnovers.

Even the team's mascot, Freddie Falcon, got in on the celebration:

The victory wasn't Atlanta's only nod to its past. Big Boi performed at halftime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Falcons celebrated the 30th anniversary of OutKast's ATLiens with a seven-piece merchandise collection.

Featuring jerseys, hoodies, a varsity jacket, and other items inspired by the album's sci-fi aesthetic, the collaboration brought Atlanta's football and hip-hop legacies together.

Watch Big Boi take the halftime stage:

Ultimately, the Falcons' trip down memory lane produced two very different reactions. One throwback sent the internet digging into history's darkest chapters. The other celebrated the music that helped put Atlanta on the cultural map.



