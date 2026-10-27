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Trump Grosses Out The Internet With Crass Comment About Nicki Minaj's Body At MAGA Rally

Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj
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President Trump singled out rapper Nicki Minaj during a Michigan campaign rally on Sunday, complimenting her "beautiful" backside—and people are disgusted.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 27, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump disgusted observers after he singled out rapper Nicki Minaj during a Michigan campaign rally on Sunday, complimenting her "beautiful" backside.

Just days ago, Trump raised eyebrows after revealing at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, that he was "examining" Republican Senator Jon Husted's "body" while Husted was speaking, even commenting on Husted's butt. Trump made similar comments about Husted at the Michigan event, later adding, “off the record, women yes, men no.”

After pausing, he blurted out:

“By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a** before … Nicki Minaj! That's hard to miss!"

As the crowd laughed, he repeated the words "That's hard to miss!" and encouraged Minaj to stand up. Minaj did a little spin and waved at the audience with a single finger in the air.

Trump then added:

“I hope Nicki wasn’t insulted, but we love Nicki. She's been with us for a long time."

The rally attendees continued to laugh as Trump spoke.

You can hear what Trump said in the video below.

People are disgusted.


Minaj is one of Trump's most high-profile celebrity supporters.

Just weeks ago she received criticism after she encouraged Fox News viewers to exercise their right to vote before fully backing Republicans in November's midterm elections.

Minaj spoke with Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, during an appearance on the network to stress that if people "want a say in what happens, the only way to have that is by voting, not just voting for the president but voting in all local elections."

After advising viewers "to do your research, see what candidates are in your area, and just give it just a few minutes or an hour, research them, and then make a decision," she smirked and said "And vote red!" before cracking herself up, much to Lara Trump's amusement.

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