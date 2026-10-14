Trump Marvels Over MAGA Senator's Butt In Bizarre Ohio Rally Moment

In one of the weirder moments at a recent rally in Youngstown, Ohio, President Donald Trump revealed that he was "examining" Republican Senator Jon Husted's "body" while Husted was speaking, even commenting on Husted's butt.
The self-identified "stable genius" shared what he was thinking as Husted spoke, with Trump standing behind him.
Trump said:
“I’m standing over here, and I don’t do this with men very often. I started examining his body because I didn’t know he was a great athlete, and I looked, and I watched up and down.”
“I looked at his a** and I looked at the whole… And then I looked at his hands. He’s got these like claws. And I got it, you are a great athlete!”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
He continued:
“Look at that jawline, I’m telling you! I never saw that. I never studied him, and now I study him. I say, why was he such a good football player? The jawline, he’s tough as hell.”
You can hear what he said in the video below.
People have thoughts.
Trump's homoerotic tangent brings to mind the time he randomly gushed over the late golfer Arnold Palmer's genitalia during an appearance in Pennsylvania.
Trump was speaking at a 2024 rally in the city of Latrobe just weeks before that year's presidential election when he claimed Palmer was "all man" and impressed other pros with his manhood in the showers.
Palmer, who died in 2016, was from Latrobe and it's not uncommon for politicians to pay tribute to him in their speeches there. But Trump gushed over Palmer for 12 minutes—and that includes praise for the size of Palmer's genitalia.
Feigning propriety, he said "And I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there—they said ‘oh my god, that’s unbelievable.’ I had to say it."