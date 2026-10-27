'Dancing With The Stars' Contestant Has Priceless Reaction After Jennifer Lawrence Reveals He Once Ignored Her

Imagine actually getting acknowledged by your celebrity crush—but only so they could roast you.

That's what happened to comedian Connor Wood when his crush Jennifer Lawrence sent him a message on social media.

The comedian, who is competing on Dancing With the Stars this season, revealed to his dance partner Rylee Arnold that Lawrence is his biggest celebrity crush.

So when Lawrence finally reached out, Arnold was the one to break the news to him that he'd once had an interaction in real life with JLaw. He just didn't know it.

@ryleearnold TikTok · Rylee Arnold





Wood was obviously devasted, especially when he learned the nature of the would-be meeting.

Lawrence left a comment on a video clip of Wood discussing his crush on Lawrence with Arnold, in which she revealed:

"I saw you on 8th avenue drinking a smoothie and you paid me no mind."

Must have been one heck of a smoothie!

Wood fell to the floor in the DWTS studio in despair, as any normal person would.

It all started with an interview with Arnold and Wood in which they were asked their celebrity crushes. Arnold said Justin Bieber, while Wood name-checked Lawrence. But it went further than that.

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Wood said he wanted a "Paige DeSorbo moment" with Jennifer Lawrence.

DeSorbo is a star of Summer House who recently told Vanity Fair that she wanted one specific interaction with JLaw.

"...to one time publicly say, 'You know that Paige? She's kind of funny.'"

DeSorbo got her wish. Lawrence showed up in her Instagram comments soon after, writing to DeSorbo:

"Paige desorbo has sick style. And she's funny too!"

Wood joked that DeSorbo had "willed it into existence" and that he hoped to do the same.

"I just want just a little acknowledgment from Jennifer Lawrence that I'm funny, and then that's all I need."

"Like, no offense, Paige, I wanted that first, though."

Fans then started tagging Lawrence in the comments, and sure enough, she gave Wood the DeSorbo treatment... but with a very different tone!

@fibula/Instagram

Wood was of course agape and in shock reading the comment, and could muster little more than a "uh-uh, no way!"

Even Arnold reminding him that even if the interaction was fumbled, JLaw knows who he is was not enough to comfort him—he mimed choking himself out in dismay. Relatable!

On social media, fans found the whole thing hilarious—and quintessentially JLaw.

Ever the good friend, Arnold was quick to try to reassure Wood. Unsuccessfully, of course.

"Don't be upset, she's doing that to be funny. She's saying that to be funny. But she knew who you were when she saw you!"

She then appealed to Lawrence to "please give him a redo." No word from Lawrence as yet. Pay attention during smoothie time, Connor!