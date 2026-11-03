GOP Senator Rips People Who Downplay Ken Paxton As 'Ethically Challenged' With Brutal Comparison In Resurfaced Clip

On Sunday, with the midterms only days away, the campaign team for Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico decided to remind voters what Republicans had to say about scandal-plagued Texas Attorney General and GOP Senate candidate Ken Paxton.
Team Talarico shared a clip of a CNN interview from May with retiring North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis. CNN correspondent Jake Tapper asked Tillis about Trump not endorsing incumbent Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn and picking Paxton instead.
Tillis brought up Paxton’s history of fraud and corruption and the idea that some in the GOP tried to minimize by describing Paxton as merely "ethically challenged."
Tillis said:
"To call Paxton ethically challenged is to call Jeffrey Dahmer [a guy] suffering from an eating disorder."
You can watch the moment here:
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Tillis added:
"This guy is an empty suit and will do us no service by being in the U.S. Congress. I hope that Texans realize how tough [incumbent Senator] John Cornyn is, how pro-Second Amendment he is, how pro-limited government he is, how pro-America first he is."
"And when they go to the polls on Tuesday, I hope that they know that they have got a great American who deserves reelection, and the other guy is going to be nothing but an anchor on our conference for as long as he’s in the U.S. Senate."
Despite the many warnings, Texas Republicans decided to pick the guy whose own staff reported him to the FBI for bribery and corruption over Senator Cornyn in May, but in November the decision is being made by more than just a MAGA minion majority in the GOP. So Team Talarico is making sure they know what's at stake.
People felt Tillis' description of Paxton was spot on.
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As Texans head to the polls, will they choose the Democratic seminarian or the Republican serial adulterer? In the coming days, we'll all find out.