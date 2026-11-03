JD Vance Dressed As Dumbledore For Halloween—And Everyone's Making The Same Hilarious Point

Vice President JD Vance had people making the same point about his choice of Halloween costume after he dressed up as the Harry Potter series character Albus Dumbledore.

Vance wore a silver robe and a long grey wig while holding his baby son, who is dressed as Dobby the house-elf, as you can see in a video he shared on X.

In it, he says:

"Vice President Dumbledore here with little Dobby the Elf wishing you a Happy Halloween. Have fun. Be safe. Eat a lot of candy.”

You can see the video below.

In a post on X, Vance shared a photo of himself and his family decked out in their costumes and commented:

"Happy Halloween from the Second Family!"

You can see the post and the image below.

@VP/X

Vance's choice of costume gave many a chuckle.

Dumbledore’s sexuality has been a subject of discussion among fans for years. In 2007, following the publication of the final book in the main series, author J.K. Rowling confirmed that the character is gay.

At the time, she told an audience:

"Dumbledore fell in love with Grindelwald [a bad wizard he defeated long ago], and that added to his horror when Grindelwald showed himself to be what he was."

"To an extent, do we say it excused Dumbledore a little more because falling in love can blind us to an extent, but he met someone as brilliant as he was and, rather like Bellatrix, he was very drawn to this brilliant person and horribly, terribly let down by him.'

'Yeah, that's how I always saw Dumbledore. In fact, recently I was in a script read-through for the sixth film, and they had Dumbledore saying a line to Harry early in the script saying, "I knew a girl once, whose hair..." I had to write a little note in the margin and slide it along to the scriptwriter, "Dumbledore's gay!"'

It's especially funny because Vance has not only attacked the LGBTQ+ community but has also been criticized for hypocrisy considering he has been caught dressing in drag in the past.

The mockery was swift.

Could Vance have been trying to tell us something?

Even so, his choice of costume sends another message considering how openly the Trump administration has attacked the transgender community.

Rowling herself has repeatedly come under fire for her anti-transgender views and their inclusion in her writing. Her responses to proposed changes to gender recognition laws in the United Kingdom have also drawn public backlash. She has pledged to fund organizations seeking to deprive transgender citizens of their rights and remove them from public life.